Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Edgar Bronfman Jr. withdraws offer for Paramount, allowing Skydance merger to go ahead

Aug 27, 2024, 3:20 AM

FILE - The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. ...

FILE - The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The merger between entertainment giant Paramount and media company Skydance is set to go ahead after Edgar Bronfman Jr. withdrew a competing offer.

Bronfman, executive chairman of streaming service Fubo, told Paramount’s special committee of directors Monday night that he would not proceed with his bid.

“While there may have been differences, we believe that everyone involved in the sale process is united in the belief that Paramount’s best days are ahead,” he said.

Bronfman, the former chairman and CEO of Warner Music, had intitially offered $4.3 billion for Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount, according to multiple media reports. He then upped that bid to $6 billion.

Paramount agreed last month to a merger deal with Skydance that will inject desperately needed cash into a legacy studio that has struggled to adapt to a shifting entertainment landscape.

Since then, during what’s known as a “go shop” period, a special committee of Paramount’s board had reached out to more than 50 third parties to determine whether they were interested in making offers. The go shop period was extended for Bronfman, but has now closed.

Shari Redstone’s National Amusements has owned more than three-quarters of Paramount’s Class A voting shares through the estate of her late father, Sumner Redstone. She had battled to maintain control of the company that owns CBS, which is behind blockbuster films such as “Top Gun” and “The Godfather.”

The deal signals the rise of a new power player, Skydance founder David Ellison, the son of billionaire Larry Ellison, who founded the software company Oracle.

Skydance, based in Santa Monica, California, has helped produce some major Paramount hits in recent years, including Tom Cruise films like “Top Gun: Maverick” and installments of the “Mission Impossible” series.

The proposed combined company of Paramount and Skydance is valued at around $28 billion. The deal is expected to close in September 2025, pending regulatory approval.

Paramount, founded in 1914 as a distributor, is one of Hollywood’s oldest studios and has had a hand in releasing numerous films — from “Sunset Boulevard” and “The Godfather,” to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Titanic.”

National News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...

Associated Press

Harris campaign releases new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes, reduce inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach. Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in […]

1 hour ago

People practice pickleball on the courts of CityPickle at Central Park's Wollman Rink, Saturday, Au...

Associated Press

Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Upstart’s boom looms out of view at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Even as the U.S. Open opened this week with more than a million fans expected for the sport’s biggest showcase, the game’s leaders are being forced to confront a devastating fact — the nation’s fastest-growing racket sport (or sport of any kind) is not […]

5 hours ago

Judah Boyle, of Des Moines, Iowa, splashes water as he runs on the beach at Gray's Lake Park, Monda...

Associated Press

Wild week of US weather includes heat wave, tropical storm, landslide, flash flood and snow

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — It’s been a wild week of weather in many parts of the United States, from heat waves to snowstorms to flash floods. Here’s a look at some of the weather events: Midwest sizzles under heat wave Millions of people in the Midwest have been enduring dangerous heat and humidity. An […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A pride flag is waved against the downtown Los Angeles skyline during the LA Pride in the Pa...

Associated Press

It’s official, the census says: Gay male couples like San Francisco. Lesbians like the Berkshires

Gay male couples tend to gravitate toward big cities on the U.S. coasts, while lesbian couples tend to prefer smaller, more pastoral cities or towns, according to 2020 census figures that reinforce some preconceived notions about LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S. Counties with the highest concentrations of male same-sex couple households were those that include […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally...

Associated Press

Hearing over whether to dismiss charges in Arizona fake electors case stretches into second day

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing on whether to dismiss charges against Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona will stretch into a second day Tuesday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen, who is presiding over the case, is considering requests from at least a dozen defendants […]

6 hours ago

Dr. Janice Johnston, a member of the Georgia State Election Board, speaks during a meeting at the S...

Associated Press

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Democratic Party sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by the State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results. The lawsuit, filed before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate […]

10 hours ago

Edgar Bronfman Jr. withdraws offer for Paramount, allowing Skydance merger to go ahead