Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Comic Relief US launches new Roblox game to help children build community virtually and in real life

Aug 27, 2024, 5:02 AM | Updated: 8:20 am

This image provided by Comic Relief US shows the virtual realm of the nonprofit's new 'Game to Chan...

This image provided by Comic Relief US shows the virtual realm of the nonprofit's new 'Game to Change the World.' The wizard-led quests, which take place on the social gaming platform Roblox, are part of Comic Relief US' second annual Kids Relief campaign to build charitable habits among children while raising funds to fight poverty. (Comic Relief US via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Comic Relief US via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The notion that online gaming could help players develop charitable habits seemed bold when the anti-poverty nonprofit Comic Relief US tested its own multiverse on the popular world-building app Roblox last year.

As philanthropy wrestles with how to authentically engage new generations of digitally savvy donors, Comic Relief US CEO Alison Moore said it was “audacious” to design an experience that still maintained the “twinkle” of the organization that’s behind entertainment-driven fundraisers like Red Nose Day.

But the launch was successful enough that Comic Relief US is expanding the game this year. Kids Relief’s second annual “Game to Change the World” campaign features a magical new Roblox world, an exclusive virtual concert and a partner in children’s television pioneer Nickelodeon.

The goal is to instill empathy and raise money through a scavenger hunt across various realms, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Users travel through portals to collect magical tools that will improve their surroundings. The net proceeds from in-game purchases will be donated.

The community-building inherent in collaborative gaming is intended to subtly encourage off-screen acts of kindness.

“It’s a little bit like me helping you, you helping me — all of us together. I love the idea of doing that in a game space,” Moore told The Associated Press. “It’s not meant to be a banner ad or a sign that says, ‘Do Good.’ It’s meant to be emblematic in the gameplay itself.”

Nickelodeon is also promoting an instructional guide for kids to start their own local projects in real life such as backpack drives.

Quests are delivered from wizards voiced by “Doctor Who” icon David Tennant, “Veep” star Tony Hale and “Never Have I Ever” actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. One wizard invites users to “embark on an enchanted journey to awaken the heart of your community.”

The campaign will culminate in a weekend music festival on Roblox beginning Sept. 13 that features rock band Imagine Dragons, whose lead singer Dan Reynolds has focused his philanthropy on LGBTQ+ causes. Virtual acts also include Conan Gray, Poppy, d4vd and Alexander Stewart — all musical artists who got their big breaks on YouTube.

Moore said she was “blown away” by last year’s numbers. The inaugural game has been played for over 55 million minutes and one performance received the highest “concert thumbs up rating” ever on Roblox, according to Comic Relief US.

Charitable donations are increasingly being made through gaming, according to business strategist Marcus Howard.

The fit comes naturally, he said, considering that young people value experiences such as gaming over the material possessions that past generations might have bought at a charitable auction.

“It just makes sense,” Howard said.

But he finds that partners must overcome the negative stigma associated with online chat rooms. To its credit, Howard said, Roblox combines the creativity of popular competitor Fortnite with less “toxicity” because of its emphasis on cooperation over competition.

Comic Relief US kept in mind the need to build a game that appeals to both children and their parents, Moore said.

To navigate that tricky balance, the nonprofit has adopted a mindset that she credits Nickelodeon with originating: Include parents in the conversation but speak to their children.

“Good games are good games,” Moore said. “Good games that make me feel good are good things.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Lifestyle

People practice pickleball on the courts of CityPickle at Central Park's Wollman Rink, Saturday, Au...

Associated Press

Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Upstart’s boom looms out of view at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Even as the U.S. Open opened this week with more than a million fans expected for the sport’s biggest showcase, the game’s leaders are being forced to confront a devastating fact — the nation’s fastest-growing racket sport (or sport of any kind) is not […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Schools are competing with cell phones. Here’s how they think they could win

Isabella Pires first noticed what she calls the “gradual apathy pandemic” in eighth grade. Only a handful of classmates registered for service projects she helped organize at her Massachusetts school. Even fewer actually showed up. When she got to high school last fall, Isabella found the problem was even worse: a lackluster Spirit Week and […]

2 days ago

Balloons drop onto stage after Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris spoke o...

Associated Press

Behind the rhetoric, a presidential campaign is a competition about how to tell the American story

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination “on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth.” America, Barack Obama thundered, “is ready for a better story.” JD Vance insisted that the Biden administration “is not the end of our story,” and Donald Trump called on […]

2 days ago

Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg’s executive director of archaeology, speaks at the excavation si...

Associated Press

Archaeologists in Virginia unearth colonial-era garden with clues about its enslaved gardeners

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Archaeologists in Virginia are uncovering one of colonial America’s most lavish displays of opulence: An ornamental garden where a wealthy politician and enslaved gardeners grew exotic plants from around the world. Such plots of land dotted Britain’s colonies and served as status symbols for the elite. They were the 18th-century equivalent […]

4 days ago

FILE - Thanksgiving holiday skiers descend near the North Ridge Quad chairlift, Nov. 24, 2023, at K...

Associated Press

Powdr to sell Vermont’s Killington, the largest mountain resort in New England

Powdr Corp., which owns multiple ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, is selling Vermont’s Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, the largest mountain resort in New England, to a group of local passholders, the company said Thursday. Powdr also said it plans to list three other resorts for sale in the coming weeks: Eldora, in […]

5 days ago

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

What to know about Labor Day and its history

DALLAS (AP) — From barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark Labor Day — the federal holiday celebrating the American worker — by finding ways to relax. This year is the 130th anniversary of the holiday, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September. While actions by unions […]

5 days ago

Comic Relief US launches new Roblox game to help children build community virtually and in real life