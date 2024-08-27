Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jury to resume deliberating in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

Aug 27, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury resumes deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician accused of killing an investigative journalist prosecutors say he blamed for writing stories that destroyed his career, ruined his reputation and threatened his marriage.

Robert Telles, the former elected county administrator of unclaimed estates, is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of reporter Jeff German two years ago. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and will begin working toward a verdict again on Tuesday.

Telles “did it because Jeff wasn’t done writing,” prosecutor Christopher Hamner said during closing arguments on Monday. “It’s like connecting the dots.”

Jurors sent the judge a note late Monday asking for a court technician to show them how to zoom in on laptop video while in the jury room, then remained an hour past the usual 5 p.m. court closing time.

That came after Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, presented a surprise image at closing arguments of a silhouette of a person who did not look like Telles driving a maroon SUV that evidence showed was key to the crime.

Telles lost his Democratic primary for a second elected term after German’s stories about him appeared in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May 2022. The reports described turmoil and bullying at the Clark County Public Administrator/Guardian office and a romantic relationship between Telles and a female employee.

The day before German was stabbed to death, Telles learned that county officials were about to provide German with email and text messages that Telles and the woman shared, in response to the reporter’s request for public records.

Prosecutor Pamela Weckerly presented to the jury a timeline and videos of Telles’ maroon SUV leaving the neighborhood near his home a little after 9 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022, and driving on streets near German’s home a short time later.

In some photos drawn from security camera video, the SUV driver was seen wearing a bright orange outfit similar to one worn by a person captured on camera walking to German’s home and slipping into a side yard.

“That person stays, lying in wait,” Weckerly said, playing again a video from a neighbor’s home showing German’s garage door rise and German walk into the side yard where he was attacked just after 11:15 a.m.

A little more than 2 minutes later, the figure in orange emerges and walks down a sidewalk. German does not reappear.

Weckerly also focused on a text message from Telles’ wife, which he failed to answer, asking, “Where are you?” about 45 minutes before evidence showed German was killed. Hamner and Weckerly told the jury they believe Telles left his cellphone at home so he couldn’t be tracked.

German’s body was found the next day, but no murder weapon was recovered. Telles’ DNA was found beneath German’s fingernails.

In his testimony, Telles named office colleagues, real estate agents, business owners and police he accused of “framing” him for German’s killing. He said it was retaliation for his crusading effort to root out corruption he saw in his office of about eight employees handling probate property cases.

“I’m not crazy. I’m not trying to avoid responsibility,” Telles told the jury on Friday. “I didn’t kill Mr. German, and I’m innocent.”

None of German’s blood or DNA was found on Telles, in his vehicle or at his home, Draskovich said Monday, urging the jury to, “Ask yourself what is missing.”

Draskovich introduced the new clip of video for the first time, zeroing in on a view of a maroon SUV like Telles,’ seen through the passenger window with the shadowed silhouette of the driver at the wheel. The image was prosecution evidence that had not been presented previously.

Originally from Milwaukee, German was a respected journalist who spent 44 years covering crime, courts and corruption in Las Vegas.

Telles, 47, is an attorney who practiced civil law before he was elected in 2018. His law license was suspended following his arrest several days after German was killed. He faces up to life in prison if he’s found guilty.

Weckerly and Hamner presented 28 witnesses and hundreds of pages of photos, police reports and video over four days.

Telles and five other people testified for the defense. No Telles family members were called to the stand or identified in the trial gallery.

About a dozen German family members sat together in the hushed courtroom throughout the trial. They’ve declined as a group to comment.

The killing drew widespread attention. German was the only journalist killed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. The nonprofit has records of 17 media workers killed in the U.S. since 1992.

National News

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Associated Press

Utah mother and children’s book author Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Utah state Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on the second day of Kouri Richins’ preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cornel West survives Democratic challenge in Wisconsin, will remain on state’s presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to keep independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the ballot, rejecting a challenge filed by an employee of the Democratic National Committee. The commission ousted one presidential candidate — independent Shiva Ayyadurai — an anti-vaccine activist who was born in India to parents who weren’t […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Football player dies of head injury received in practice at West Virginia middle school

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old football player in West Virginia died over the weekend after receiving a head injury in practice, his father said. Madison Middle School defensive lineman Cohen Craddock was hurt while making a tackle on Friday. The eighth grader suffered from brain bleeding and swelling and was taken to a hospital, […]

28 minutes ago

Construction workers start their day as the sun rises on the new Republic Airlines headquarters bui...

Associated Press

From cold towels to early dismissal, people are finding ways to cope with a 2nd day of heat wave

CHICAGO (AP) — As a second straight day of hot soupy temperatures approaching triple digits hung over much of the Midwest on Tuesday, residents looked for ways to stay cool and indoors. Darrell Taylor, 61, has no air-conditioning in his apartment on Chicago’s West Side, where it was expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit. He […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

EPA takes charge of Detroit-area cleanup of vaping supplies warehouse destroyed by explosions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is leading a cleanup of the hazardous remains of a Detroit-area storage site for vaping supplies, five months after explosions destroyed the building, sent debris flying for miles and killed a man. Goo Smoke Shop in Macomb County’s Clinton Township was stuffed with vape pens, butane cannisters, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond. The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny […]

1 hour ago

Jury to resume deliberating in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter