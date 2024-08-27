Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear case seeking to revive recall of GOP Assembly speaker Vos

Aug 27, 2024, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The effort to salvage an attempt to recall Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office suffered another legal defeat on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, without comment, refused to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling rejecting an attempt to revive the recall effort, which was led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

That means if the case is to proceed, it first must be heard by a state appeals court.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke in July ruled that signatures collected on petitions circulated in an attempt to recall Vos were wrongly collected under legislative boundary lines now barred from use in any election. His ruling came after the Wisconsin Elections Commission also rejected the petition.

Trump supporters had targeted Vos for recall after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. Biden’s win of about 21,000 votes in 2020 has withstood two partial recounts, lawsuits, an independent audit and a review by a conservative law firm.

Vos further angered Trump supporters when he did not back a plan to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official.

Those who organized the recall attempt had originally wanted to force an election in August, a week before the primary. Even if they had succeeded, Vos would only have been recalled from office for the remainder of this calendar year. It’s unclear when any election would be held if they were to prevail in court.

Vos won his primary in August after the other Republican on the ballot dropped out of the race. He faces Democrat Alan Kupsik on Nov. 5. The winner will serve a two-year term starting in January.

Attorneys for the recall organizers and Vos did not immediately return emails seeking comment Tuesday.

Vos is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history. He has held the post since 2013.

National News

Construction workers start their day as the sun rises on the new Republic Airlines headquarters bui...

Associated Press

From cold towels to early dismissal, people are finding ways to cope with a 2nd day of heat wave

CHICAGO (AP) — As a second straight day of hot soupy temperatures approaching triple digits hung over much of the Midwest on Tuesday, residents looked for ways to stay cool and indoors. Darrell Taylor, 61, has no air-conditioning in his apartment on Chicago’s West Side, where it was expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit. He […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

EPA takes charge of Detroit-area cleanup of vaping supplies warehouse destroyed by explosions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is leading a cleanup of the hazardous remains of a Detroit-area storage site for vaping supplies, five months after explosions destroyed the building, sent debris flying for miles and killed a man. Goo Smoke Shop in Macomb County’s Clinton Township was stuffed with vape pens, butane cannisters, […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond. The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Dog breeder killed; authorities search for up to 10 Doberman puppies

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the killing of a Colorado dog breeder and trying to find as many as 10 Doberman puppies missing from his business. Investigators have not determined a motive for last week’s killing of Paul Peavey, 57, but finding the missing puppies could help solve his homicide, […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - The Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, center, is located at Foley Square, Oct. 7, ...

Associated Press

Future of sports streaming market, consumer options under further scrutiny after Venu Sports ruling

With the U.S. Open tennis tournament beginning Monday and college football kicking into high gear, this was supposed to be the week when some expected the Venu Sports streaming service to have a soft launch at least. Instead, the joint venture between ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery has been sidelined by a federal court’s […]

1 hour ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

Associated Press

Presidential transition planning has begun in earnest, but Trump and Harris are already behind

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun offering federal resources to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for presidential transition planning for the first time, with experts suggesting both are behind in preparing for their potential administrations. While transitions kick into high gear after Election Day, when a president-elect must begin selecting and vetting about […]

2 hours ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear case seeking to revive recall of GOP Assembly speaker Vos