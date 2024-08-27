Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond.

The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny came after an attorney for Duane “Keffe D” Davis said he would provide additional financial records to prove that Davis and the music record executive offering to underwrite his $750,000 bail aren’t planning to reap profits from the sale of Davis’ life story and that the money was legally obtained.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said, saying she was left with more questions than answers after receiving two identical letters apparently from the entertainment company that music record executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones says wired him the funds.

Kierny said one of the letters was signed with a name that does not have any ties to the company.