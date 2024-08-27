Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

Aug 27, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond.

The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny came after an attorney for Duane “Keffe D” Davis said he would provide additional financial records to prove that Davis and the music record executive offering to underwrite his $750,000 bail aren’t planning to reap profits from the sale of Davis’ life story and that the money was legally obtained.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said, saying she was left with more questions than answers after receiving two identical letters apparently from the entertainment company that music record executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones says wired him the funds.

Kierny said one of the letters was signed with a name that does not have any ties to the company.

National News

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Associated Press

Utah mother and children’s book author Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Utah state Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on the second day of Kouri Richins’ preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cornel West survives Democratic challenge in Wisconsin, will remain on state’s presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to keep independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the ballot, rejecting a challenge filed by an employee of the Democratic National Committee. The commission ousted one presidential candidate — independent Shiva Ayyadurai — an anti-vaccine activist who was born in India to parents who weren’t […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Football player dies of head injury received in practice at West Virginia middle school

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old football player in West Virginia died over the weekend after receiving a head injury in practice, his father said. Madison Middle School defensive lineman Cohen Craddock was hurt while making a tackle on Friday. The eighth grader suffered from brain bleeding and swelling and was taken to a hospital, […]

48 minutes ago

Construction workers start their day as the sun rises on the new Republic Airlines headquarters bui...

Associated Press

From cold towels to early dismissal, people are finding ways to cope with a 2nd day of heat wave

CHICAGO (AP) — As a second straight day of hot soupy temperatures approaching triple digits hung over much of the Midwest on Tuesday, residents looked for ways to stay cool and indoors. Darrell Taylor, 61, has no air-conditioning in his apartment on Chicago’s West Side, where it was expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit. He […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

EPA takes charge of Detroit-area cleanup of vaping supplies warehouse destroyed by explosions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is leading a cleanup of the hazardous remains of a Detroit-area storage site for vaping supplies, five months after explosions destroyed the building, sent debris flying for miles and killed a man. Goo Smoke Shop in Macomb County’s Clinton Township was stuffed with vape pens, butane cannisters, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Dog breeder killed; authorities search for up to 10 Doberman puppies

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the killing of a Colorado dog breeder and trying to find as many as 10 Doberman puppies missing from his business. Investigators have not determined a motive for last week’s killing of Paul Peavey, 57, but finding the missing puppies could help solve his homicide, […]

2 hours ago

Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules