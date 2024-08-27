Close
Bath Fitter Northwest’s Foothills Village Showroom Grand Opening!

Aug 27, 2024

Join KIRO Newsradio host Ursula Reutin of “The Gee and Ursula show” for the Grand Opening of Bath Fitter Northwest’s new Foothills Village Showroom in Black Diamond!

Enjoy fun for the whole family with games, bouncy houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, and $15,000 in giveaways! Don’t miss your chance to win baseball and football tickets from Ursula—be sure to stop by and see her!

The Grand Opening is Saturday, September 7th, 2024 and Ursula will be there from 11:00AM – 1:00 P.M.

 

Event location:
25145 Summit Drive
Black Diamond, 98010

More details can be found here. We hope we see you there!

