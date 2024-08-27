Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah mother and children’s book author Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

Aug 27, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a court hearing Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Utah state Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on the second day of Kouri Richins’ preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented enough evidence against her to proceed with a jury trial.

She faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly killing her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022 at their home in a small mountain town near Park City. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 34, slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a Moscow mule cocktail that Eric Richins, 39, drank.

Kouri Richins has been adamant in maintaining she is innocent. She entered pleas of “not guilty” to all 11 counts on Tuesday.

The second morning of her preliminary hearing centered around an additional attempted murder charge filed in March that accused her of slipping fentanyl into her husband’s favorite sandwich on Valentine’s Day, causing a severe but nonfatal reaction.

Summit County Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth defended the attempted murder charge by describing how he thinks Kouri Richins learned lessons during the first unsuccessful attempt on her husband’s life that helped her carry out the killing 17 days later.

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with her families as the ba...

Associated Press

Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid

Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a joint interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia. The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Shoppers walk in the lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov....

Associated Press

Lowe’s changes some DEI policies amid legal attacks on diversity programs and activist pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — Home improvement chain Lowe’s is scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, joining the ranks of several other companies that altered their programs since the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions or after facing a conservative backlash online. In an internal memo shared by Lowe’s with The […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Floodwater continues to carve a channel around the Rapidan Dam, June 27, 2024, near Mankato,...

Associated Press

Minnesota officials vote to tear down dam and bridge that nearly collapsed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Minnesota dam and nearby bridge that almost collapsed last month after a bout of heavy rain and prompted a federal emergency declaration will be torn down, officials said Tuesday. The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the Rapidan Dam near the city of Mankato, about 80 miles […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Justice Department says Kentucky may be violating federal law for lack of mental health services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is likely violating federal law for failing to provide community-based services to adults in Louisville with serious mental illness, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a report issued Tuesday. The 28-page DOJ report said the state “relies unnecessarily on segregated psychiatric hospitals to serve adults with serious mental illness […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Attorney Tom Girardi smiles outside the Los Angeles courthouse, July 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Dami...

Associated Press

Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found guilty of stealing millions from his clients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted Tuesday of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents. After a 13-day trial and less than a full day of deliberations, the federal jury in Los Angeles found the […]

36 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, waves to the crowd after speaking dur...

Associated Press

Republicans want voters to think Tim Walz lied about his dog. Such claims could cause real damage

Republicans turned Tim Walz’s outing at a dog park nearly three years ago into an attack on the Democratic vice presidential nominee this week, working on an online narrative to paint Walz as a liar. The intended takeaway was that Walz somehow lied about the identity of his dog, Scout, by describing two different dogs […]

37 minutes ago

Utah mother and children’s book author Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says