NATIONAL NEWS

Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of concealed weapon violation

Aug 27, 2024, 1:26 PM

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas after police accused him of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Atlanta-born rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was taken into custody on the Las Vegas Strip just before dawn Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Details about what led to the arrest weren’t immediately released.

His attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, said in joint a statement that they were “actively investigating” why the 29-year-old rapper had been arrested in the first place despite having a valid permit in Georgia to carry a concealed weapon.

Lil Baby has not been formally charged with the crime, which is a felony in Nevada, and was released from custody after posting bond, court records show. He is due in court in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper topped charts with his 2020 sophomore album “My Turn,” and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit “The Bigger Picture,” which evokes the killing of George Floyd and other police abuse.

Other hits include “Yes Indeed,” featuring Drake, and “Drip Too Hard.” He also won best male hip-hop artist in 2021 at the BET Awards and was named 2020’s artist of the year at the Apple Music Awards.

