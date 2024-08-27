Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Postal Service is abandoning a plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento

Aug 27, 2024, 2:42 PM

FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., A...

FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it is abandoning a plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento that had created an uproar among northern Nevadans concerned it could delay local deliveries and jeopardize on-time arrival of mail-in election ballots.

USPS said in a statement that it has identified “enhanced efficiencies” that will allow processing of single piece mail to continue at the existing Reno postal facility. It said it does not anticipate the revised strategy will have any impacts on postal workers in Reno.

The latest change in plans is subject to formal regulatory filings it intends to initiate next month with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the service said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen said it should mean the end of “this misguided Washington plan.”

“The announcement that this widely opposed transfer of local mail processing operations will no longer happen is a huge win for our seniors, veterans, and every person in Northern Nevada who depends on timely mail delivery,” Rosen said.

Rosen, a Democrat who is running for reelection against Republican Sam Brown in one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the nation, took the lead earlier this year in a bipartisan effort to fight the original plan. She was joined by fellow Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Republican Rep. Mark Amodei and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, the state’s top election official, had warned moving operations could slow the processing of mail ballots and “has the potential to disenfranchise thousands of Nevada voters and would unquestionably impact the results of Nevada’s elections.”

Most Nevadans cast their ballots by mail the last two times they went to the polls in statewide primary and general elections. In the November 2022 general election, 51% mailed their ballots. That number grew to 65% in this year’s June primary.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had pitched the original downsizing plan expected to be put in place next year as a necessary cost-saving move. It drew intense opposition in Nevada because it would have meant that all mail sent from the Reno area would pass through Sacramento before reaching its final destination — even from one side of the city to the other.

Lawmakers warned that even in the best weather, mail service could be caught in traffic delays during the 260-mile (418-kilometer) roundtrip drive on U.S. Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra Nevada between Reno and Sacramento.

And heavy snowfall typically closes the highway multiple times a year in the mountains during harsh winter weather, which can begin as early as fall and stretch into late spring.

Rosen and Amodei introduced companion legislation in Congress in March to block the processing transfer after a blizzard dumped up to 10 feet (3 meters) of snow on the mountains earlier that month.

The service said in a statement Tuesday more details will be released after a Sept. 5 pre-filing conference with the Postal Regulatory Commission “to discuss the proposal and gain stakeholder feedback in anticipation of a subsequent filing” seeking a formal advisory opinion from the commission.

“If the regulatory process is successful, there will be no change to the location for cancelling certain originating mail in Reno,” it said. “In simpler terms, outgoing single piece mail will continue to be processed at its current location.”

National News

FILE - The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile Riv...

Associated Press

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 million to settle accounting fraud probe

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Austal USA, an Alabama-based shipbuilder that makes vessels for the U.S. Navy, has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay a $24 million fine to settle an accounting fraud investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. From 2013 through July 2016, Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, during the Assembly session in Sacramento, Cali...

Associated Press

California lawmakers pass protections for pregnant women in prisons and ban on legacy admissions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could expand protections for pregnant people who are incarcerated, ban legacy admissions at private colleges and set new requirements for colleges to address gender discrimination on campuses under proposals passed by state lawmakers Tuesday. The California Legislature, which is dominated by Democrats, is voting on hundreds of bills during its […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US appeals court revives a lawsuit against TikTok over 10-year-old’s ‘blackout challenge’ death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court revived on Tuesday a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died attempting a viral challenge she allegedly saw on TikTok that dared people to choke themselves until they lost consciousness. While federal law generally protects online publishers from liability for content posted by […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi seafood distributor pleads guilty to decadeslong fish mislabeling scheme

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi seafood distributor and two managers pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to mislabel seafood and commit wire fraud by marketing frozen imported fish as more expensive local species, federal authorities said. Quality Poultry and Seafood Inc., the largest seafood wholesaler on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, agreed to forfeit $1 million […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, shows Wesslin...

Associated Press

Police in a suburban New York county have made their first arrest under a new law banning face masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday. Nassau County Police say officers on Sunday night responded to reports of a suspicious person on a street near the Levittown and Hicksville town line, about 30 miles […]

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with her families as the ba...

Associated Press

Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid

Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a joint interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia. The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday […]

3 hours ago

US Postal Service is abandoning a plan to reroute Reno-area mail processing to Sacramento