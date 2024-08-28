Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

Aug 28, 2024, 7:35 AM

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south ...

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, as it seen from Marjayoun town in south Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation “carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict.”

The council’s 15 members unanimously approved a resolution that urges the “relevant actors” to restore “calm, restraint and stability” across the U.N. drawn boundary between Israel and Lebanon.

The resolution extended the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which has been in the country since 1978, for another year.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.

Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the U.N. mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah’s military activities in southern Lebanon.

During the ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL facilities or vehicles have been hit by shelling or gunfire on several occasions. Earlier this month, UNIFIL said three peacekeepers were on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their vehicle.

National News

FILE - Freshman midshipmen, known as plebes, climb ropes on an obstacle course during Sea Trials, a...

Associated Press

Navy recruiting rebounds, but it will miss its target to get sailors through boot camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy will meet its goal to sign up 40,600 recruits by the end of September thanks to several new recruiting programs, but the crush of last-minute enlistments means it won’t be able to get them all through boot camp by next month. Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman said the service will […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Errant ostrich brings traffic to a halt in South Dakota after escaping from a trailer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An ostrich brought traffic to a halt in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday as motorists tried to lure and nudge the towering bird off a multilane thoroughfare. Drivers called Sioux Falls police just before noon to report the roughly 7-foot-tall bird in the middle of a busy four-lane road. […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading ba...

Associated Press

GM delays Indiana electric vehicle battery factory but finalizes joint venture deal with Samsung

DETROIT (AP) — Production at an electric vehicle battery cell plant jointly run by General Motors and Samsung SDI has been delayed as EV sales have slowed in the U.S. The companies finalized their agreement Tuesday to jointly run the new factory in New Carlisle, Indiana, near South Bend, but said production would not start […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, F...

Associated Press

Railroad BNSF stresses safety but is still held back by longstanding industry issues, report finds

Freight railroad BNSF is generally striving to improve safety on a consistent basis, but that message doesn’t always reach front-line workers who often don’t feel comfortable reporting safety concerns for fear of being disciplined, according to an assessment released Wednesday by regulators. The Federal Railroad Administration’s review of BNSF’s safety culture also found that the […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli forces kill 9 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, officials say

Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in two raids in the occupied West Bank, as the military appeared to launch operations in several cities at once. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed in Jenin and seven in Tubas early Wednesday. The ministry identified the two killed in Jenin as […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Rylee Monn plays with children in her class at a child care center in Lexington, Ky., March ...

Associated Press

Having a family is expensive. Here’s what Harris and Trump have said about easing costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The high cost of caring for children and the elderly has forced women out of the workforce, devastated family finances and left professional caretakers in low-wage jobs — all while slowing economic growth. That families are suffering is not up for debate. As the economy emerges as a theme in this presidential […]

11 hours ago

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces