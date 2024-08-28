Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms

Aug 28, 2024, 8:21 AM

Lightning strikes after a sever storm passes through over Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Tyler P...

Lightning strikes after a sever storm passes through over Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Crews for two of Michigan’s largest utilities were working to restore power Wednesday to more than 300,000 homes and businesses left in the dark amid hot, muggy conditions after severe storms toppled trees and limbs onto power lines.

More than 320,000 Michigan customers were without power as of late Wednesday morning, most in the central and southeastern parts of the state, according to PowerOutage.us. DTE Energy reported more than 200,000 outages and Consumers Energy more than 108,000.

In the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, resident Michael Zaccardelli said he heard about the approaching bad weather Tuesday evening and decided to move his car off the street. Just 15 minutes later, a tree in his front yard fell onto the exact spot where his car had been parked.

“It would’ve been a complete loss. Everyone’s safe and just really thankful no one got hurt,” Zaccardelli told WXYZ-TV.

While Consumers Energy crew members were working to restore power, the utility said it would distribute water and ice to residents in the cities of Midland and Rockford. The company said about 360 members of utility crews were continuing an “around-the-clock effort to restore power.”

“We appreciate people’s patience as Tuesday’s storms caused devastation on one of this summer’s hottest days. Our focus now is to get the lights back on while making sure we’re providing comfort and relief to our friends and neighbors,” Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s restoration officers, said in a statement.

Severe storms also toppled trees in the Chicago area, damaging homes and automobiles after two days of heat that set a record high of 99 degrees (37. 2 Celsius) Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport. That eclipsed the record of 97 degrees (36.1 Celsius) for the date previously set in 1948, 1953 and 1973, said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The overnight storms also dropped hail the size of tennis balls in parts of McHenry County, in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs, and broke the heat wave in northern Illinois, Borchardt said. A cold front moving through the area Wednesday will reinforce that cooler trend by ushering in lower temperatures and humidity.

“The heat wave is over and we’re looking at cooler temperatures and humidity levels today. Yesterday was the worst part of it,” Borchardt said.

Heat advisories were in effect Wednesday for the St. Louis metropolitan area, parts of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region, with the weather service predicting that “many daily high temperature records may be broken.”

Severe thunderstorms were expected Wednesday across the Ohio Valley, the northern mid-Atlantic coast and parts of both North Dakota and South Dakota.

In the central Pacific Ocean, a trio of tropical storms — Hone, Gilma and Hector — were forecasted to weaken, with the remnants of Gilma and then Hector expected to bring much-needed rain to Hawaii through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. No tropical storms were on the horizon in the Atlantic on Wednesday.

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters before boarding Mari...

Associated Press

Harris and Walz are kicking off a 2-day bus tour in Georgia that will culminate in Savannah rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah. The Democratic ticket will […]

15 minutes ago

Norma Terrazas, right, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Henry Gil Maturell in W...

Associated Press

Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public agency and private health insurance provider are teaming up to build a system of street doctors and clinics that will provide medical care to Los Angeles’ homeless population, including routine preventive medicine, officials announced Wednesday. The goal is for homeless residents to see primary care physicians long term, rather […]

22 minutes ago

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south ...

Associated Press

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation “carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict.” The council’s 15 members unanimously approved a resolution that urges the “relevant actors” to restore “calm, […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Freshman midshipmen, known as plebes, climb ropes on an obstacle course during Sea Trials, a...

Associated Press

Navy recruiting rebounds, but it will miss its target to get sailors through boot camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy will meet its goal to sign up 40,600 recruits by the end of September thanks to several new recruiting programs, but the crush of last-minute enlistments means it won’t be able to get them all through boot camp by next month. Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman said the service will […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Errant ostrich brings traffic to a halt in South Dakota after escaping from a trailer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An ostrich brought traffic to a halt in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday as motorists tried to lure and nudge the towering bird off a multilane thoroughfare. Drivers called Sioux Falls police just before noon to report the roughly 7-foot-tall bird in the middle of a busy four-lane road. […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading ba...

Associated Press

GM delays Indiana electric vehicle battery factory but finalizes joint venture deal with Samsung

DETROIT (AP) — Production at an electric vehicle battery cell plant jointly run by General Motors and Samsung SDI has been delayed as EV sales have slowed in the U.S. The companies finalized their agreement Tuesday to jointly run the new factory in New Carlisle, Indiana, near South Bend, but said production would not start […]

1 hour ago

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms