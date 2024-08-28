Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Aug 28, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven initiative.

The move comes only a week after state officials touted three pups born to the Copper Creek pack, which formed after 10 of the predators were released in December over bitter opposition from livestock groups. The pack has at least two adults.

The bid to capture them goes against the state’s wolf management plan. That 2023 document includes guidance that a relocation “has little technical merit” because it could create problems elsewhere if the animals continue attacking livestock.

Officials did not say where the Copper Creek pack would be relocated.

Ranching groups wanted the wolf pack killed. Wildlife advocates said more should have been done to keep them from killing livestock, such as using electric fencing that can better deters attacks.

In other parts of the U.S. where wolves are well-established — including in the Northern U.S. Rocky Mountains and around the Great Lakes — the predators are routinely killed by wildlife officials in response to livestock attacks. Wolves are prolific breeders so removing some animals doesn’t have population-wide effects.

Colorado’s attempt to instead capture problem wolves comes after an agency spokesperson told The Associated Press last week that officials wanted to avoid killing them because “it’s too early in the process” of reintroduction.

“We don’t have enough wolves on the landscape to lethally remove” the pack, spokesperson Travis Duncan said.

State officials did not disclose where the capture operations were taking place but said the work was being done in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Michael Saul with Defenders of Wildlife said it was a “big setback” for the reintroduction.

“There are lots of ranchers using existing tools who are living with wolves and not having this problem,” Saul said.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis characterized the Copper Creek pack relocation as a “unique case,” but did not elaborate.

“This action is by no means a precedent for how CPW will resolve wolf-livestock conflict moving forward,” Davis said in the statement. “The ultimate goal of the operation is to relocate the pack to another location while we assess our best options for them to continue to contribute to the successful restoration of wolves in Colorado.”

Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was narrowly approved by voters in a 2020 ballot measure. Wildlife officials expect to release an additional 30 to 50 wolves over the coming years. A handful of wolves have also wandered into Colorado from Wyoming.

Proponents argued that the apex predators would reestablish an ecological balance in the area. Wolves were largely hunted out of the state by the 1940s.

Owners of calves that are killed can be compensated by the state for the animal’s market value, up to $15,000. Ranchers have said that’s not enough.

Gray wolves killed some 800 domesticated animals across 10 states in 2022, including Colorado, according to a previous Associated Press review of depredation data from state and federal agencies. While the losses can affect individual ranchers, it has a negligible effect on the industry at large.

National News

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility ...

Associated Press

Body of Delta Air Lines worker who died in tire explosion was unrecognizable, son says

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a worker who died Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport was unrecognizable, and the family relied on tattoos and a lanyard to identify him, his son told a news outlet. Mirko Marweg, 58, was among two workers who died […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Treasury Department has issued regulations aimed at making it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for residential real estate. Under rules finalized Wednesday, investment advisers and real estate professionals will be required to report cash sales of residential real estate sold to legal entities, trusts and […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

What a new indictment means for Donald Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is pressing forward with his 2020 election inference case against Donald Trump, with a new indictment that aims to salvage the prosecution after the Supreme Court slammed the door on the possibility of a trial before the November election. The new indictment, filed Tuesday in Washington, includes the […]

10 minutes ago

This image from video from the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest wa...

Associated Press

Militia group member sentenced to 5 years in prison for Capitol riot plot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A militia group member who communicated with other far-right extremists while they stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison. For weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, Kentucky electrician Dan Edwin Wilson planned with others to attack the Capitol and stop the peaceful transfer of presidential […]

27 minutes ago

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March...

Associated Press

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window

BOSTON (AP) — A Northeastern University student and her parents are suing a sorority, its chapter president and a landlord after the student fell from a window and suffered critical injuries at a party. Sarah Cox, then a junior at the university in Boston and a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, fell from the […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury returns to deliberating in trial of former elected official in killing of Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury returned to deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of a Democratic ex-politician accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist two years ago over stories the reporter wrote about the official’s conduct in public office two years ago. Work for the panel of seven women and five men […]

1 hour ago

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks