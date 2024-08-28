Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting, won’t be charged

Aug 28, 2024, 9:02 AM

FILE - Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos t...

FILE - Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos that are a part of the Pulse memorial in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Cody Jackson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department has closed its investigation into the former owners of the Pulse nightclub without filing any charges. Victims’ families and survivors of the killing of 49 patrons at the LGBTQ-friendly club had asked law enforcement to investigate them for criminal culpability.

No charges will be filed against former owners Barbara and Rosario Poma because probable cause didn’t exist for involuntary manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Orlando police said this week in an emailed statement.

About two dozen people, mostly survivors and family members of those who died in the 2016 shooting, gave statements to investigators. They said that building plans weren’t available to first responders during the three hours hostages were held in the club and that unpermitted renovations and building modifications had occurred. They also maintained that the club was likely above capacity, that it had operated for years in violation of its conditional use permit, and that there were security and risk-management failures.

Despite efforts to reach the the Pomas, investigators weren’t able to interview them.

They determined that the lack of building plans didn’t hamper rescuers, that it was impossible to identify how many people were in the club that night, that the city of Orlando never took any action against Pulse when the nightclub changed its interior, and that there were too many unknowns about how gunman Omar Mateen entered.

None of the Pomas’ actions were done “with a reckless disregard for human life,” and “they could not have reasonably foreseen or anticipated a terrorist incident taking place at Pulse,” investigators wrote in a report.

Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration June 12, 2016, leaving 49 dead and 53 wounded. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, was killed after a three-hour standoff with police.

The Pulse shooting’s death toll was surpassed the following year when 58 people were killed and more than 850 injured among a crowd of 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property last year for $2 million.

Before the Pomas and another businessperson sold the property, Barbara Poma was the executive director of the onePulse Foundation, the nonprofit that had been leading efforts to build a memorial and museum. The original project, unveiled in 2019 by the onePulse Foundation, called for a museum and permanent memorial costing $45 million. That estimate eventually soared to $100 million.

Barbara Poma stepped down as executive director in 2022 and left the organization entirely last year amid conflict-of-interest criticism over her stated desire to sell instead of donate the Pulse property.

The city has since outlined more modest plans for a memorial. The original idea for a museum has been jettisoned, and city leaders formed an advisory board to help determine what the memorial will look like.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP

National News

FILE - A northern spotted owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the De...

Associated Press

Killings of invasive owls to ramp up on US West Coast in a bid to save native birds

U.S. wildlife officials beginning next year will drastically scale up efforts to kill invasive barred owls that are crowding out imperiled native owls from West Coast forests, under a plan finalized Wednesday that faces challenges from barred owls returning after they’ve already been removed. Trained shooters will target barred owls over 30 years across a […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven initiative. The move comes only a week after state officials touted three pups born to the Copper […]

41 minutes ago

Lightning strikes after a sever storm passes through over Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Tyler P...

Associated Press

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Crews for two of Michigan’s largest utilities were working to restore power Wednesday to more than 300,000 homes and businesses left in the dark amid hot, muggy conditions after severe storms toppled trees and limbs onto power lines. More than 320,000 Michigan customers were without power as of late Wednesday […]

45 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters before boarding Mari...

Associated Press

Harris and Walz are kicking off a 2-day bus tour in Georgia that will culminate in Savannah rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah. The Democratic ticket will […]

57 minutes ago

Norma Terrazas, right, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Henry Gil Maturell in W...

Associated Press

Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public agency and private health insurance provider are teaming up to build a system of street doctors and clinics that will provide medical care to Los Angeles’ homeless population, including routine preventive medicine, officials announced Wednesday. The goal is for homeless residents to see primary care physicians long term, rather […]

1 hour ago

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south ...

Associated Press

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation “carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict.” The council’s 15 members unanimously approved a resolution that urges the “relevant actors” to restore “calm, […]

2 hours ago

Owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting, won’t be charged