Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

Aug 28, 2024, 9:06 AM

This photo provided by U.S. Marshals shows debris covering the ground of a private home after fugitive Deario Wilkerson was captured by U.S. Marshals after trying to hide in the attic and fell through the ceiling on Aug. 26, 2024 in Memphis. (U.S. Marshals via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Marshals via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding, authorities said.

Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee.

Wilkerson had been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of Troy Cunningham in Memphis on April 2, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The task force had tracked Wilkerson to a Memphis home and surrounded the house. Wilkerson, who was hiding in the attic, was arrested after he fell through the ceiling, the Marshals Service said. He was not hurt.

Online court records did not show if Wilkerson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

National News

FILE - Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos t...

Associated Press

Owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting, won’t be charged

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department has closed its investigation into the former owners of the Pulse nightclub without filing any charges. Victims’ families and survivors of the killing of 49 patrons at the LGBTQ-friendly club had asked law enforcement to investigate them for criminal culpability. No charges will be filed against former […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - A northern spotted owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the De...

Associated Press

Killings of invasive owls to ramp up on US West Coast in a bid to save native birds

U.S. wildlife officials beginning next year will drastically scale up efforts to kill invasive barred owls that are crowding out imperiled native owls from West Coast forests, under a plan finalized Wednesday that faces challenges from barred owls returning after they’ve already been removed. Trained shooters will target barred owls over 30 years across a […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven initiative. The move comes only a week after state officials touted three pups born to the Copper […]

43 minutes ago

Lightning strikes after a sever storm passes through over Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Tyler P...

Associated Press

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Crews for two of Michigan’s largest utilities were working to restore power Wednesday to more than 300,000 homes and businesses left in the dark amid hot, muggy conditions after severe storms toppled trees and limbs onto power lines. More than 320,000 Michigan customers were without power as of late Wednesday […]

47 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters before boarding Mari...

Associated Press

Harris and Walz are kicking off a 2-day bus tour in Georgia that will culminate in Savannah rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah. The Democratic ticket will […]

1 hour ago

Norma Terrazas, right, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Henry Gil Maturell in W...

Associated Press

Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public agency and private health insurance provider are teaming up to build a system of street doctors and clinics that will provide medical care to Los Angeles’ homeless population, including routine preventive medicine, officials announced Wednesday. The goal is for homeless residents to see primary care physicians long term, rather […]

1 hour ago

Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home