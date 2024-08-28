Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window

Aug 28, 2024, 9:20 AM

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March...

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March 2023, is pictured here on April 2, 2023, in Mission Hill, Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A Northeastern University student and her parents are suing a sorority, its chapter president and a landlord after the student fell from a window and suffered critical injuries at a party.

Sarah Cox, then a junior at the university in Boston and a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, fell from the window at a party in March 2023, according to court filings. The filing states the kitchen of the apartment where the party was taking place was crowded and that Cox fell at least 20 feet (6 meters) to a driveway below.

Cox’s injuries are “catastrophic” and she will require “one to one care 24 hours per day and seven days per week on a permanent basis,” the lawsuit states. Cox and her parents are seeking $10.2 million in their lawsuit, The Boston Globe reported.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Massachusetts court in March, says the defendants were negligent by not taking steps to prevent the fall and injuries. The landlord failed to stop tenants from granting access to too many people at one time, and the sorority chapter president should have known that alcohol was being consumed at the party and that could create unsafe conditions, court papers state.

“As a direct and proximate result of this defendant’s breach of these duties, the plaintiff, Sarah Cox suffered catastrophic and permanent injuries and continues to suffer from such permanent and catastrophic injuries,” the papers state.

James Kelly, the attorney listed on the Cox lawsuit, did not respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for the defendants also did not respond to requests for comment.

Defendants are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed. The case is due to return to court next month, the Globe reported.

Defense attorneys wrote in court papers that the Cox family has not said how or why she fell from the window and that they don’t have evidence to prove negligence.

“Plaintiffs merely allege that all defendants were somehow responsible for the myriad of alleged behavior without any allegations of what actually caused the fall,” wrote the attorneys, William Eveland and Ellen Mannion in court papers in June.

The lawsuit states the sorority used the apartment as its sorority house, and that Cox was a member of the sorority. The lawsuit names both the national sorority and its Northeastern University chapter.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Cox had raised nearly $130,000 of its $150,000 goal as of Wednesday. The GoFundMe states that Sarah had hoped to become a doctor and had just returned from her third international medical mission trip, which was dedicated to helping people with limited access to medical care.

The GoFundMe states it was set up by Cox’s brother, Syed Ali, who wrote that the money raised will be used for medical expenses and long-term rehabilitation.

“She has a long road to recovery but we’re praying she makes it through this and gets back on track towards her life goal of helping others,” Ali wrote.

National News

Associated Press

Jury returns to deliberating in trial of former elected official in killing of Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury returned to deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of a Democratic ex-politician accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist two years ago over stories the reporter wrote about the official’s conduct in public office two years ago. Work for the panel of seven women and five men […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Searchers find a missing plane and human remains in Michigan’s Lake Huron after 17 years

BOIS BLANC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Searchers discovered a small plane that crashed in Michigan’s Lake Huron 17 years ago, as well as the remains of a long-missing passenger, state police said Wednesday. The remains were identified as H. Brooke Stauffer Jr., 56, who lived in Washington, D.C. He was a passenger in a plane […]

14 minutes ago

This photo provided by U.S. Marshals shows debris covering the ground of a private home after fugit...

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding, authorities said. Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee. Wilkerson had been charged […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos t...

Associated Press

Owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting, won’t be charged

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department has closed its investigation into the former owners of the Pulse nightclub without filing any charges. Victims’ families and survivors of the killing of 49 patrons at the LGBTQ-friendly club had asked law enforcement to investigate them for criminal culpability. No charges will be filed against former […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - A northern spotted owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the De...

Associated Press

Killings of invasive owls to ramp up on US West Coast in a bid to save native birds

U.S. wildlife officials beginning next year will drastically scale up efforts to kill invasive barred owls that are crowding out imperiled native owls from West Coast forests, under a plan finalized Wednesday that faces challenges from barred owls returning after they’ve already been removed. Trained shooters will target barred owls over 30 years across a […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven initiative. The move comes only a week after state officials touted three pups born to the Copper […]

57 minutes ago

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window