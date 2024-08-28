Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes

Aug 28, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Treasury Department has issued regulations aimed at making it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for residential real estate.

Under rules finalized Wednesday, investment advisers and real estate professionals will be required to report cash sales of residential real estate sold to legal entities, trusts and shell companies. The requirements won’t apply to sales to individuals or purchases involving mortgages or other financing.

The new rules come as part of a Biden administration effort to combat money laundering and the movement of dirty money through the American financial system. All-cash purchases of residential real estate are considered a high risk for money laundering.

Money laundering in residential real estate can also drive up housing costs – and rising home prices are one of the big economic issues i n this year’s presidential campaign. A 2019 study on the impact of money laundering on home values in Canada, conducted by a group of Canadian academics, found that money laundering investment in real estate pushed up housing prices in the range of 3.7% to 7.5%.

Under the new rules, the professionals involved in the sale will be required to report the names of the sellers and individuals benefitting from the transaction. They will also have to include details of the property being sold and payments involved, among other information.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a news release that the new rules address some of the nation’s biggest regulatory deficiencies.

“These steps will make it harder for criminals to exploit our strong residential real estate and investment adviser sectors,” she said.

Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, a nonprofit that promotes corporate transparency, called the rules “much-needed safeguards” in the fight against dirty money in the U.S.

“After years of advocacy by lawmakers, anti-money laundering experts and civil society, the era of unmitigated financial secrecy and impunity for financial criminals in the U.S. seems to finally be over,” Gary said.

The Biden administration has made increasing corporate transparency part of its overall agenda, including through creating a requirement that tens of millions of small businesses register with the government as part of an effort to prevent the criminal abuse of anonymous shell companies.

However, an Alabama federal district judge ruled in March that the Treasury Department cannot require small business owners to report details on their owners and others who benefit from the business.

National News

Associated Press

NTSB report faults trucking company logs in fatal 2022 bus crash

A crash that killed three passengers on a party bus on a Virginia highway was caused by a fatigued truck driver working for a company that allowed its drivers to log excessive hours, a federal report concluded Wednesday. The December 2022 crash on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg occurred when a truck set to cruise control […]

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin sheriff investigating homicide at aging maximum security prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide at an aging maximum security prison in northeastern Wisconsin, marking another in a string of inmate deaths at two of the state’s toughest prisons over the last year. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday that deputies were called to […]

16 minutes ago

Marlon Bateman, left, former U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas, former U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart...

Associated Press

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska’s Supreme Court to decide if those with felony convictions can vote in November

Nebraska’s top election official has no authority to declare unconstitutional a state law that restores the voting rights of those who’ve been convicted of a felony, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. ACLU attorney Jane Seu said it was Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s order last […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

2 Indiana men charged in heat deaths of 9 dogs in an uncooled truck

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana men have been charged in the deaths of nine dogs that succumbed to heat-related illnesses last year after being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck during hot weather. Michael McHenry, 55, and Jessee Urbaszewski, 44, were both charged Monday with 18 misdemeanor counts of neglect […]

1 hour ago

Caroline Garcia, of France, returns a shot to Renata Zarazua, of Mexico, during the first round of ...

Associated Press

US Open: Cyberbullying remains a problem in tennis. One player called it out on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist two years ago, drew attention Wednesday to the ever-present problem of cyberbullying in tennis, particularly by people who bet on matches, after her first-round loss at the Grand Slam tournament. “Maybe you can think that it doesn’t hurt us. But it does. We are humans,” […]

2 hours ago

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes