Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision

Aug 28, 2024, 10:24 AM

FILE - Automatic knives are on display at Bonds House of Cutlery/Knives & More, Jan. 27, 2017, in L...

FILE - Automatic knives are on display at Bonds House of Cutlery/Knives & More, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Residents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision on Tuesday applied new guidance from the Bruen decision, which declared that citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Supreme Judicial Court concluded that switchblades aren’t deserving of special restrictions under the Second Amendment.

“Nothing about the physical qualities of switchblades suggests they are uniquely dangerous,” Justice Serge Georges Jr. wrote.

It leaves only a handful of states with switchblade bans on the books.

The case stemmed from a 2020 domestic disturbance in which police seized an orange firearm-shaped knife with a spring-assisted blade. The defendant was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

His appeal claimed the blade was protected by the Second Amendment.

In its decision, the Supreme Judicial Court reviewed this history of knives and pocket knives from colonial times in following U.S. Supreme Court guidance to focus on whether weapon restrictions are consistent with this nation’s “historical tradition” of arms regulation.

Georges concluded that the broad category including spring-loaded knifes are “arms” under the Second Amendment. “Therefore, the carrying of switchblades is presumptively protected by the plain text of the Second Amendment,” he wrote.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell criticized the ruling.

“This case demonstrates the difficult position that the Supreme Court has put our state courts in with the Bruen decision, and I’m disappointed in today’s result,” Campbell said in a statement. “The fact is that switchblade knives are dangerous weapons and the Legislature made a commonsense decision to pass a law prohibiting people from carrying them.

The Bruen decision upended gun and weapons laws nationwide. In Hawaii, a federal court ruling applied Bruen to the state’s ban on butterfly knives and found it unconstitutional. That case is still being litigated.

In California, a federal judge struck down a state law banning possession of club-like weapons, reversing his previous ruling from three years ago that upheld a prohibition on billy clubs and similar blunt objects. The judge ruled that the prohibition “unconstitutionally infringes the Second Amendment rights of American citizens.”

The Massachusetts high court also cited a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court opinion that Americans have a right to own guns for self-defense in their homes as part of its decision.

National News

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility ...

Associated Press

Body of Delta Air Lines worker who died in tire explosion was unrecognizable, son says

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a worker who died Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport was unrecognizable, and the family relied on tattoos and a lanyard to identify him, his son told a news outlet. Mirko Marweg, 58, was among two workers who died […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

New US rules try to make it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for homes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Treasury Department has issued regulations aimed at making it harder for criminals to launder money by paying cash for residential real estate. Under rules finalized Wednesday, investment advisers and real estate professionals will be required to report cash sales of residential real estate sold to legal entities, trusts and […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

What a new indictment means for Donald Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is pressing forward with his 2020 election inference case against Donald Trump, with a new indictment that aims to salvage the prosecution after the Supreme Court slammed the door on the possibility of a trial before the November election. The new indictment, filed Tuesday in Washington, includes the […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks briefly to reporters as she leaves a courthouse in New...

Associated Press

Court revives Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court revived Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times on Wednesday, citing errors by a lower court judge, particularly his decision to dismiss the lawsuit while a jury was deliberating. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan wrote that Judge Jed S. Rakoff’s decision […]

28 minutes ago

This image from video from the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest wa...

Associated Press

Militia group member sentenced to 5 years in prison for Capitol riot plot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A militia group member who communicated with other far-right extremists while they stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison. For weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, Kentucky electrician Dan Edwin Wilson planned with others to attack the Capitol and stop the peaceful transfer of presidential […]

40 minutes ago

The sorority house where a Sarah Cox, a college student, fell from a window during a party in March...

Associated Press

Northeastern University student sues sorority and landlord over fall from window

BOSTON (AP) — A Northeastern University student and her parents are suing a sorority, its chapter president and a landlord after the student fell from a window and suffered critical injuries at a party. Sarah Cox, then a junior at the university in Boston and a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, fell from the […]

1 hour ago

Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision