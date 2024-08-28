Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open

Aug 28, 2024, 10:58 AM

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, ...

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania, reacts after defeating Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.

Turns out, it wasn’t good enough.

Ruse got much more work on the U.S. Open’s hard courts while playing her way into the main draw through the qualifying tournament and was better than Krejcikova on the points that mattered most, fighting back from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win the final four games.

“Barbora, she’s such a good player, she’s won so many matches in the last two years and it’s just a dream for me,” said Ruse, a 26-year-old from Romania.

She advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will play No. 26 seed Paula Badosa, who eliminated American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5.

Badosa continued her resurgence in a strong summer by reaching the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

“I know it’s just a third round, but I was really looking forward to doing this in New York,” said Badosa, a Spaniard who was born in New York.

Another women’s third-round match will see No. 14 seed Madison Keys against No. 33 Elise Mertens. Keys rolled past Maya Joint 6-4, 6-0, while Mertens knocked out Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2.

Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic were on the schedule Wednesday night.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

Associated Press

Biden plans to travel to Wisconsin next week to highlight energy and prescription drug policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwest Wisconsin on Sept. 5, using a visit focused on small towns and rural areas to highlight his policies to lower prescription drug costs and encourage renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to […]

9 minutes ago

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova, during the first round of the U.S. Ope...

Associated Press

US Open: Iga Swiatek and other tennis players say their mental and physical health are ignored

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nothing new for tennis players to worry aloud about their sport’s overcrowded calendar, too-tough season and too-short offseason. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek added an additional complaint this week at the U.S. Open: Athletes are not being heard when they express concerns about potential harm to mental and physical health caused […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Serv...

Associated Press

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ FBI official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gunman in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity,” a senior FBI official said Wednesday. Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report says instructor thought gun was empty before firing fatal shot at officer during training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A firearms instructor failed to make sure his gun was empty and fired a fatal shot into the chest of prisons department officer during a training exercise in April, according to investigative records released by the victim’s family. The trainer was standing in front of Lt. Randy Osborne to give him […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Automatic knives are on display at Bonds House of Cutlery/Knives & More, Jan. 27, 2017, in L...

Associated Press

Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision

Residents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision on Tuesday applied new guidance from the Bruen decision, which declared that citizens have a right […]

36 minutes ago

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility ...

Associated Press

Body of Delta Air Lines worker who died in tire explosion was unrecognizable, son says

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a worker who died Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport was unrecognizable, and the family relied on tattoos and a lanyard to identify him, his son told a news outlet. Mirko Marweg, 58, was among two workers who died […]

50 minutes ago

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open