Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin sheriff investigating homicide at aging maximum security prison

Aug 28, 2024, 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide at an aging maximum security prison in northeastern Wisconsin, marking another in a string of inmate deaths at two of the state’s toughest prisons over the last year.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday that deputies were called to the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a pulseless inmate who wasn’t breathing. Micah Laureano, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The initial investigation determined that Laureano died of homicide in his cell. Deputies have identified Laureno’s 24-year-old cellmate as a suspect, the release said.

Online court records indicate that Laureano was sentenced to two years in the state prison system in January for being a party to substantial battery in Waukesha County, with the first year to be served behind bars and the second on extended supervision. His attorney in that case, public defender Maura McMahon, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to an email seeking comment.

Laureano’s cellmate was sentenced to 40 years in the prison system in January 2018 for attempted homicide in Manitowoc County, with 20 years to be served behind bars and 20 years on extended supervision. The cellmate was 18 years old when he was sentenced. His attorney in that case didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Laureano’s death is another blow for the state Department of Corrections as it struggles to protect inmates and prison workers in the face of aging facilities and chronic staffing shortages.

Five inmates at the maximum security Waupun Correctional Institution have died since June 2023. Two killed themselves, one died of a fentanyl overdose, one died of a stroke, and one died of malnutrition and dehydration. Prosecutors charged the prison’s former warden, Randall Hepp, and eight other Waupun staff members this past June with misconduct in connection with the stroke and malnutrition deaths.

Men held at Waupun have filed a class action lawsuit alleging mistreatment, including not having access to health care. And the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a possible smuggling ring at the prison.

Just weeks after the charges came down against Hepp and his staffers at Waupun, Corey Proulx, a counselor at the state’s youth prison outside Irma, died after a 16-year-old inmate punched him in the face. His death sparked calls from the facility’s staff and Republican legislators to lift a court-imposed ban on pepper spray. The federal judge who imposed the prohibition in 2018 has so far refused to consider their requests.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Neither did a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. His administration controls the Department of Corrections.

Waupun opened in 1854. Green Bay Correctional Institution opened in 1898. Republicans have been calling for years to close both prisons, saying they’ve outlived their usefulness. But concerns over job losses in the communities and the cost of building a new prison, estimated at as much as $1 billion, have proven to be stumbling blocks. Evers has tried to improve conditions in the prison system by giving guards raises.

National News

FILE - The aftermath of a flash flood that destroyed two bridges and multiple private residences is...

Associated Press

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Vermont after last month’s floods

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in Vermont communities hit hard by violent flooding in mid-July while Gov. Phil Scott said he sought another federal disaster declaration on Wednesday for the second bout of severe flooding that occurred at the end of last month. Last week, President […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it. Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok […]

22 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

NTSB report faults trucking company logs in fatal 2022 bus crash

A crash that killed three passengers on a party bus on a Virginia highway was caused by a fatigued truck driver working for a company that allowed its drivers to log excessive hours, a federal report concluded Wednesday. The December 2022 crash on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg occurred when a truck set to cruise control […]

42 minutes ago

Marlon Bateman, left, former U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas, former U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart...

Associated Press

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a […]

1 hour ago

Wisconsin sheriff investigating homicide at aging maximum security prison