Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

Aug 28, 2024, 2:13 PM

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at t...

FILE - Host Ludacris speaks from the stage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it.

Video of Ludacris tasting the glacial water and proclaiming, “Oh my God!” got millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. Some viewers expressed concern that he was endangering his life by drinking the untreated water, warning it might be contaminated with the parasite giardia.

But an expert on glaciers from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks said the online brouhaha “was ludicrous.”

“He’s totally fine,” glaciologist Martin Truffer said Wednesday.

“It’s sort of understandable that somebody would be concerned about just drinking untreated water, but if you drink water from a melt stream on a glacier, that’s about the cleanest water you’ll ever get.”

Ludacris donned ice cleats to knock off a bucket list item and walk Knik Glacier, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Anchorage, while he was in the nation’s largest state to perform Friday at the Alaska State Fair. He was clearly pleased by the taste of the glacial water.

“I’m a water snob,” he said in a later video before a concert Tuesday in Minneapolis. “It was the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life.”

Symptoms of giardiasis, the illness caused by giardia, include diarrhea, stomach cramps and dehydration. It can spread from one person to another or through contaminated water, food, surfaces or objects. The Centers for Disease Control suggest people avoid swallowing water while swimming and boiling or filtering water from lakes, springs or rivers before drinking it to prevent getting sick.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation does not recommend drinking untreated surface water, spokeperson Kelly Rawalt said in an email. It also has produced a flyer with safe drinking practices for outdoor enthusiasts, including adding chlorine or iodine to quart-size water containers and letting them sit an hour before drinking.

Truffer, who acknowledged he knew of Ludacris only because his neighbor in Fairbanks named his cat after the rapper, said it’s not always safe to drink water from a stream in the wild. But he said the water Ludacris drank hadn’t had any exposure to biological activity.

“There’s just really no concern on these glacial streams about safety,” he said.

“I’ve done this many, many times myself without ever having any issue,” he said.

Alaska is home to about 100,000 glaciers, with the icy masses covering about 288000 square miles (745,915 square kilometers) — or 3% of the state. According to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, that’s 128 times the area covered by glaciers in the other 49 states.

For some visitors to Alaska, seeing a glacier is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But climate change is taking its toll, and the melting of Juneau’s icefield is accelerating, according to a study that came out last month. The snow-covered area is now shrinking 4.6 times faster than it was in the 1980s.

National News

Associated Press

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said. Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven […]

3 minutes ago

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

Associated Press

Nvidia is Wall Street’s 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street’s forecast s. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further revenue […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

NTSB report faults trucking company logs in fatal 2022 bus crash

A crash that killed three passengers on a party bus on a Virginia highway was caused by a fatigued truck driver working for a company that allowed its drivers to log excessive hours, a federal report concluded Wednesday. The December 2022 crash on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg occurred when a truck set to cruise control […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin sheriff investigating homicide at aging maximum security prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide at an aging maximum security prison in northeastern Wisconsin, marking another in a string of inmate deaths at two of the state’s toughest prisons over the last year. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday that deputies were called to […]

38 minutes ago

Marlon Bateman, left, former U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas, former U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart...

Associated Press

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska’s Supreme Court to decide if those with felony convictions can vote in November

Nebraska’s top election official has no authority to declare unconstitutional a state law that restores the voting rights of those who’ve been convicted of a felony, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. ACLU attorney Jane Seu said it was Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s order last […]

2 hours ago

Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says