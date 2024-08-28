Close
NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey man drowns while rescuing 2 of his children in Delaware River

Aug 28, 2024, 2:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man vacationing with his family in Pennsylvania drowned in the Delaware River while rescuing two of his children who were struggling in the water, authorities said.

Baruch Ber Ziemba, 39, of Lakewood, was visiting the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area with his wife and seven children, according to rangers with the National Park Service. He was on a boat when he saw the two children struggling near the recreation area’s Bushkill Access around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Ziemba jumped into the water and got the children to safety before he was dragged by a wave, the rangers said. His body was recovered about 90 minutes later, about 20 to 30 feet from the shore in seven feet of water.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The three beaches within the recreation area do not have lifeguards and are “swim at your own risk,” according to the park service’s website. The agency advises swimmers to stay within guarded beaches, as the Delaware River often has strong currents, sharp drop-offs and other conditions that can make the waterway dangerous.

