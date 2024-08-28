Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News on September 4th to Win Tickets to the Seahawks Home Opener!

Aug 28, 2024, 2:53 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos on September 8th!

On Wednesday, September 4th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special hourly Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. Enter hourly to increase your chances of winning!

Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the excitement of the home opener! Regular season tickets are available now, you can still grab your seats here.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.

