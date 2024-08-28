Close
NATIONAL NEWS

4 killed, 10 injured when passenger van rolls several times in Texas highway crash

Aug 28, 2024, 3:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALVORD, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed and 10 were injured when a van rolled multiple times after the driver veered off a Texas highway and then overcorrected Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 287 in Alvord, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said the vehicle that 14 people were traveling in was headed north when the driver veered into the median and then overcorrected.

Three people, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital, DPS said.

Two of the passengers were hospitalized with critical injuries, while seven had injuries that weren’t critical and one passenger had a minor injury, DPS said.

DPS Sgt. Josue “Tony” De La Cerda said the van was traveling from Florida but he did not know its intended destination. The agency said troopers were working to identify all of those involved, and their names will be released once next of kin has been notified.

