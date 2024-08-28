Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

1 person taken to a hospital after turbulence forces Cancun-to-Chicago flight to land in Tennessee

Aug 28, 2024, 3:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of severe turbulence, officials said.

The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the Memphis Fire Department said in separate statements.

The turbulence happened while the airplane’s seat belt sign was on, United said.

The Memphis Fire Department said six other people declined treatment and transport to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

Chicago-based United said the 737-900ER aircraft had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The airplane was scheduled to resume its flight to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

National News

Associated Press

4 killed, 10 injured when passenger van rolls several times in Texas highway crash

ALVORD, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed and 10 were injured when a van rolled multiple times after the driver veered off a Texas highway and then overcorrected Wednesday, authorities said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 287 in Alvord, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, the Texas Department […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cheerleader drops sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A cheerleader has dropped her federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University. Hayden Richardson filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois in January 2021 alleging drunken fans and alumni groped her at school-sanctioned events in 2018 and 2019 and that administrators tried to cover up her complaints. Online court […]

17 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Freddie Eugene Ow...

Associated Press

South Carolina prison director says electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection ready to go

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prisons director said Wednesday that state’s supply of a lethal injection drug is pure, its electric chair was tested a month ago and its firing squad has the ammunition and training to carry out its first execution next month in more than 13 years. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling was […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination. The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday, when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokeswoman […]

48 minutes ago

Photo: Wildlife technician Jordan Hazan records data from a male barred owl he shot earlier in the ...

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Killings of invasive owls to ramp up on US West Coast in bid to save native birds

U.S. wildlife officials beginning next year will drastically scale up efforts to kill invasive barred owls.

58 minutes ago

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey attends a Senate committee on Jan. 10, 2017, on Capi...

Associated Press

Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison for money laundering

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Lacey, a founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for a single money laundering count in a sprawling case involving allegations of a yearslong scheme to promote and profit from prostitution through classified ads. A jury convicted Lacey, 76, of a single count […]

1 hour ago

1 person taken to a hospital after turbulence forces Cancun-to-Chicago flight to land in Tennessee