The start of the school year is again delayed for Mount Vernon students.

The first day back from summer break was supposed to be August 28 but the school district said it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union representing its paraeducators. Union members took to the picket lines on Wednesday.

“They’re asking for fair, livable wages so they can continue to support the students in their community,” Public School Employees of Washington stated in a Facebook post.

Since the two parties failed to come to an agreement, students and parents are now left in limbo. Therefore, there will be no classes on Thursday. Instead, district officials said they’ll be at the bargaining table.

Superintendent Dr. Victor Vergara said both sides remain committed to working out a deal.

“As we navigate through the first day of the strike involving the PSE 1 Union Group, I want to express my concern for the impact this situation is having on our students, families and staff,” Vergara said in a letter to Mount Vernon families. “Our top priority is to get our students back into school as quickly as possible, and we are working diligently to achieve this. This situation requires cooperation and collaboration between both parties. Our goal is to reach an agreement that not only benefits the members of the union but also ensures the financial wellbeing of our district.”

Vergara added that the school district is working with a mediator.

“Both sides are committed to coming to the table with the intent of finding a solution that serves the best interests of our students, staff and community,” she said. “While this process is challenging, we are hopeful that we can reach an agreement soon, allowing us to get our students back into school as quickly as possible.”

Vergara touched more on the difficulty for local families.

“We understand the uncertainty this situation creates for our families, and we apologize that we were not able to reach an agreement sooner,” she said.

The next update will be Thursday at 2 p.m., according to Vergara.

