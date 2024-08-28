Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models

Aug 28, 2024, 4:50 PM

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Ca...

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California landmark legislation to establish first-in-the-nation safety measures for the largest artificial intelligence systems cleared an important vote Wednesday that could pave the way for U.S. regulations on the technology evolving at warp speed.

The proposal, aiming to reduce potential risks created by AI, would require companies to test their models and publicly disclose their safety protocols to prevent the models from being manipulated to, for example, wipe out the state’s electric grid or help build chemical weapons — scenarios experts say could be possible in the future with such rapid advancements in the industry.

The bill is among hundreds lawmakers are voting on during its final week of session. Gov. Gavin Newsom then has until the end of September to decide whether to sign them into law, veto them or allow them to become law without his signature.

The measure squeaked by in the Assembly Wednesday and requires a final Senate vote before reaching the governor’s desk.

Supporters said it would set some of the first much-needed safety ground rules for large-scale AI models in the United States. The bill targets systems that require more than $100 million in data to train. No current AI models have hit that threshold.

“It’s time that Big Tech plays by some kind of a rule, not a lot, but something,” Republican Assemblymember Devon Mathis said in support of the bill Wednesday. “The last thing we need is for a power grid to go out, for water systems to go out.”

The proposal, authored by Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, faced fierce opposition from venture capital firms and tech companies, including OpenAI, Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. They say safety regulations should be established by the federal government and that the California legislation takes aim at developers instead of targeting those who use and exploit the AI systems for harm.

A group of several California House members also opposed the bill, with Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it “ well-intentioned but ill informed.”

Chamber of Progress, a left-leaning Silicon Valley-funded industry group, said the law is “based on science fiction fantasies of what AI could look like.”

“This bill has more in common with Blade Runner or The Terminator than the real world,” Senior Tech Policy Director Todd O’Boyle said in a statement after the Wednesday vote. “We shouldn’t hamstring California’s leading economic sector over a theoretical scenario.”

The legislation is supported by Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Amazon and Google, after Wiener adjusted the bill earlier this month to include some of the company’s suggestions. The current bill removed the penalty of perjury provision, limited the state attorney general’s power to sue violators and narrowed the responsibilities of a new AI regulatory agency. Social media platform X owner Elon Musk also threw his support behind the proposal this week.

Anthropic said in a letter to Newsom that the bill is crucial to prevent catastrophic misuse of powerful AI systems and that “its benefits likely outweigh its costs.”

Wiener said his legislation took a “light touch” approach.

“Innovation and safety can go hand in hand—and California is leading the way,” Weiner said in a statement after the vote.

He also slammed critics earlier this week for dismissing potential catastrophic risks from powerful AI models as unrealistic: “If they really think the risks are fake, then the bill should present no issue whatsoever.”

Wiener’s proposal is among dozens of AI bills California lawmakers proposed this year to build public trust, fight algorithmic discrimination and outlaw deepfakes that involve elections or pornography. With AI increasingly affecting the daily lives of Americans, state legislators have tried to strike a balance of reigning in the technology and its potential risks without stifling the booming homegrown industry.

California, home of 35 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, has been an early adopter of AI technologies and could soon deploy generative AI tools to address highway congestion and road safety, among other things.

Newsom, who declined to weigh in on the measure earlier this summer, had warned against AI overregulation.

National News

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil ta...

Associated Press

Iran says Yemen’s Houthi rebels will allow tugboats and rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to assist a Greek-flagged oil tanker that remains ablaze in the Red Sea “in consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns,” Iran’s U.N. Mission said late Wednesday. The Pentagon said Tuesday that attempts by an unidentified “third party” to send two […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. (AP...

Associated Press

Rail worker’s death in Ohio railyard highlights union questions about remote control trains

The CSX worker who discovered his friend run over by a pair of remote-control locomotives in a railyard last year sees a simple solution to preventing similar deaths in the future: two-person crews. But that idea won’t be popular with the railroads that have come to rely heavily on having one person control trains moving […]

35 minutes ago

Lydia Martinez, a volunteer and great-grandmother whose home was searched, center, speaks at a news...

Associated Press

What to know after Texas authorities searched the homes of Latino campaign volunteers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A series of raids in Texas on the homes of Latino campaign volunteers has outraged civil rights groups who want federal action after officers seized electronics and documents as part of a state investigation into alleged election fraud. No charges have been filed against those who had their homes searched this […]

49 minutes ago

Image: Mac Weatherill, left, and Yexara Colón Martinez, second from left, hold transgender pride f...

The MyNorthwest Staff with wire reports

Census data: King County in Top 10 of total same-sex couples in the US

King County made the Top 10 in total number of households with same-sex couples. That applied to both gay male and lesbian couples.

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

1 person taken to a hospital after turbulence forces Cancun-to-Chicago flight to land in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of severe turbulence, officials said. The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

4 killed, 10 injured when passenger van rolls several times in Texas highway crash

ALVORD, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed and 10 were injured when a van rolled multiple times after the driver veered off a Texas highway and then overcorrected Wednesday, authorities said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 287 in Alvord, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, the Texas Department […]

1 hour ago

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models