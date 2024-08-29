Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

Aug 28, 2024, 5:06 PM

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif. (Timothy McAtee/Fresno Chaffee Zoo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Timothy McAtee/Fresno Chaffee Zoo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo.

African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf.

The new additions are the first elephants born at the zoo, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, which has embarked on a program to breed elephants in the hope that they can be seen by zoogoers in years to come.

“To have two healthy calves is a historic milestone,” Jon Forrest Dohlin, the zoo’s chief executive, said in a statement Tuesday. “We cannot wait for the public to see the new additions to our herd and share in our excitement.”

The elephants and their calves will continue to be monitored behind the scenes for now, Dohlin said. While the zoo expanded its exhibit in anticipation of growing its herd, some animal activists have opposed the breeding program, saying elephants shouldn’t be in zoos because of their complex needs.

In 2022, the zoo brought in male elephant Mabu hoping he’d breed with the two females. The future of elephants — which have relatively few offspring and a 22-month gestation period — in zoos hinges largely on breeding.

National News

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers seek answers to deaths and violence plaguing the state’s prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prisons remain understaffed and overwhelmed by violence and deaths, according to statistics presented to state lawmakers Wednesday. Legislators are seeking solutions to a wide range of problems plaguing prisons that have sparked a federal investigation. Among them: a sharp increase in prisoner deaths; high rates of employee turnover and arrests for […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Ca...

Associated Press

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California landmark legislation to establish first-in-the-nation safety measures for the largest artificial intelligence systems cleared an important vote Wednesday that could pave the way for U.S. regulations on the technology evolving at warp speed. The proposal, aiming to reduce potential risks created by AI, would require companies to test their […]

18 minutes ago

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil ta...

Associated Press

Iran says Yemen’s Houthi rebels will allow tugboats and rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to assist a Greek-flagged oil tanker that remains ablaze in the Red Sea “in consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns,” Iran’s U.N. Mission said late Wednesday. The Pentagon said Tuesday that attempts by an unidentified “third party” to send two […]

34 minutes ago

FILE - CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. (AP...

Associated Press

Rail worker’s death in Ohio railyard highlights union questions about remote control trains

The CSX worker who discovered his friend run over by a pair of remote-control locomotives in a railyard last year sees a simple solution to preventing similar deaths in the future: two-person crews. But that idea won’t be popular with the railroads that have come to rely heavily on having one person control trains moving […]

52 minutes ago

Lydia Martinez, a volunteer and great-grandmother whose home was searched, center, speaks at a news...

Associated Press

What to know after Texas authorities searched the homes of Latino campaign volunteers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A series of raids in Texas on the homes of Latino campaign volunteers has outraged civil rights groups who want federal action after officers seized electronics and documents as part of a state investigation into alleged election fraud. No charges have been filed against those who had their homes searched this […]

1 hour ago

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo