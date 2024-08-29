Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

Aug 28, 2024, 5:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was shot Wednesday when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain, officials said.

The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being shot in the Northeast part of the city, said Jeffery Carroll, executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carroll said he did not have more information about the officer’s condition.

Carroll said officers saw someone get out of suspicious vehicle, take off on foot and jump onto Interstate 295. Officers saw the person throw a gun in a storm drain before fleeing on the back of a motorcycle, he said.

Police were trying to get the gun out of the drain when it went off, striking the officer at least once, Carroll said. Police are searching for the suspect who placed the gun in the drain, he said.

National News

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Associated Press

Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox came under criticism Wednesday for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before […]

13 minutes ago

This photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows a newborn African elephant that was born early ...

Associated Press

A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo. African elephant Amahle gave birth early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The event came 10 days after Amahle’s mother, Nolwazi, gave birth to another male calf. The new additions are the first elephants born […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers seek answers to deaths and violence plaguing the state’s prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prisons remain understaffed and overwhelmed by violence and deaths, according to statistics presented to state lawmakers Wednesday. Legislators are seeking solutions to a wide range of problems plaguing prisons that have sparked a federal investigation. Among them: a sharp increase in prisoner deaths; high rates of employee turnover and arrests for […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, watches as the Senate votes on a measure at the Ca...

Associated Press

California advances landmark legislation to regulate large AI models

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California landmark legislation to establish first-in-the-nation safety measures for the largest artificial intelligence systems cleared an important vote Wednesday that could pave the way for U.S. regulations on the technology evolving at warp speed. The proposal, aiming to reduce potential risks created by AI, would require companies to test their […]

30 minutes ago

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil ta...

Associated Press

Iran says Yemen’s Houthi rebels will allow tugboats and rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to assist a Greek-flagged oil tanker that remains ablaze in the Red Sea “in consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns,” Iran’s U.N. Mission said late Wednesday. The Pentagon said Tuesday that attempts by an unidentified “third party” to send two […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. (AP...

Associated Press

Rail worker’s death in Ohio railyard highlights union questions about remote control trains

The CSX worker who discovered his friend run over by a pair of remote-control locomotives in a railyard last year sees a simple solution to preventing similar deaths in the future: two-person crews. But that idea won’t be popular with the railroads that have come to rely heavily on having one person control trains moving […]

1 hour ago

DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say