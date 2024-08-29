Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fatally shoot man on New Hampshire-Maine bridge along I-95; child, 8, found dead in vehicle

Aug 29, 2024, 4:32 AM | Updated: 5:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man connected to a homicide in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed since about 3 a.m. and traffic was backed up on both sides as drivers were diverted to another bridge. The Piscataqua bridge connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine.

The incident appears to have started with a man killing a woman at a home overnight in Troy, New Hampshire, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in the western part of the state, and then driving to the bridge, Attorney John Formella said in a news release.

“Early this morning police engaged with the adult male on the bridge in an incident that ended with the male being fatally shot. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now investigating that officer-involved shooting incident,” the news release said.

“Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot” in the man’s vehicle, the news release said. “The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.”

There was no threat to the public and the bridge remained closed in both directions because of the investigation, the news release said.

No names have been released.

National News

Associated Press

Former NYPD officer sentenced to 27 years for shooting her ex-girlfriend and the ex’s new partner

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend’s new love interest. Former officer Yvonne Wu, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in state court in Brooklyn after pleading guilty in June to manslaughter and attempted murder […]

10 minutes ago

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission shows the front box of Magne...

Associated Press

Consumers should immediately stop using this magnetic game due to ingestion risks, agency warns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Product and Safety Commission is warning people to immediately dispose of a magnetic game because it poses serious ingestion risks for children. The CPSC posted a warning Thursday that “Magnetic Chess Games” sold by China-based seller JOMO contain magnets that do not comply with U.S. federal safety regulations. As […]

12 minutes ago

The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers a...

Associated Press

Maryland awards contract for Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation leaders on Thursday approved a contract for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge several months after the 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) steel span collapsed under the impact of a massive container ship that lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns. In the immediate aftermath of the deadly March 26 […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

High winds, possibly from a tornado, derail 43 train cars in North Dakota

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — Strong winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas. BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan said a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 20...

Associated Press

Justice Department watchdog finds flaws in FBI’s reporting of sex crimes against children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is failing to report all suspected child sexual abuse cases to appropriate law enforcement agencies, according to a Justice Department watchdog report released Thursday. The review found no evidence that the FBI complied with mandatory reporting requirements in about 50 percent of the cases examined by the inspector general. The […]

35 minutes ago

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Associated Press

Arlington cemetery official was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff altercation but won’t press charges

An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges, an Army spokesman said Thursday. A statement said the cemetery employee was trying to make sure those participating in the wreath-laying ceremony were following the rules. “This employee […]

38 minutes ago

Police fatally shoot man on New Hampshire-Maine bridge along I-95; child, 8, found dead in vehicle