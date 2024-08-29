Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small plane makes emergency landing on highway, then is hit by a vehicle

Aug 29, 2024, 6:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A small plane that had made an emergency landing on a highway near a North Carolina airport was hit by a vehicle, injuring one of the aircraft’s occupants, authorities said.

The single-engine plane experienced a mechanical failure and put out a distress call around 8 p.m. Wednesday to Piedmont Triad International Airport, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The plane landed on westbound Interstate 840 at the junction with Interstate 73, and after it stopped, a passenger vehicle hit it, police said. One of the two people on the plane was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, police said. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not hurt.

Greensboro police will investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the airplane malfunction.

National News

FILE - This is the Jaguar logo on a Jaguar automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Au...

Associated Press

Jaguar tells owners of older I-Pace electric SUVs to park them outdoors due to battery fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires. The British automaker is recalling I-Pace SUVs from the 2019 model year, but has not yet developed a final remedy. As an interim fix, dealers will update the […]

36 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a stop at a campaign of...

Associated Press

The Latest: Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin; Harris will have sit-down interview with CNN

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Michigan and Wisconsin as he ramps up battleground state travel heading into the traditional Labor Day turn toward the fall election. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday for their first major television interview of […]

1 hour ago

A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., ...

Associated Press

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a solid 3% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew last quarter at a healthy 3% annual pace, fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment, the government said Thursday in an upgrade of its initial assessment. The Commerce Department had previously estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man on New Hampshire-Maine bridge along I-95; child, 8, found dead in vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man connected to a homicide in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car, the attorney general’s office said Thursday. The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed […]

2 hours ago

FILE - In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Aug. 9, 2024, a R...

Associated Press

Why Russia has struggled to halt Ukraine’s incursion in the Kursk region

After three weeks of fighting, Russia is still struggling to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, a surprisingly slow and low-key response to the first occupation of its territory since World War II. It all comes down to Russian manpower and Russian priorities. With the bulk of its military pressing offensives inside Ukraine, the […]

9 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to marching band members at Lib...

Associated Press

Harris, Walz will sit down for first major television interview of their presidential campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will sit down Thursday for their first major television interview of their presidential campaign as the duo travels in southeast Georgia on a bus tour. The interview with CNN’s Dana Bash will give Harris a chance to quell criticism […]

9 hours ago

Small plane makes emergency landing on highway, then is hit by a vehicle