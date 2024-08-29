Close
Arlington cemetery official was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff altercation but won’t press charges

Aug 29, 2024, 7:58 AM

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges, an Army spokesman said Thursday.

A statement said the cemetery employee was trying to make sure those participating in the wreath-laying ceremony were following the rules.

“This employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption,” the statement said. The incident was reported to the police, but the employee decided not to press charges. The Army said it considered the matter closed.

