Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maryland awards contract for Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

Aug 29, 2024, 8:20 AM

The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers a...

The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete. (AP Photos/Mike Pesoli, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photos/Mike Pesoli, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation leaders on Thursday approved a contract for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge several months after the 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) steel span collapsed under the impact of a massive container ship that lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns.

In the immediate aftermath of the deadly March 26 collapse, officials quickly promised to rebuild the bridge — a longstanding Baltimore landmark and vital piece of transportation infrastructure.

They cited a 2028 completion date and estimated the project would cost $1.7 billion and would include significantly more pier protection to better defend against future wayward ships.

At a monthly meeting Thursday morning, the Maryland Transportation Authority board awarded a $73 million contract for the first phase of the project to Kiewit Infrastructure, which calls itself “one of North America’s largest and most respected engineering and construction organizations.”

The company was founded in 1884 to provide masonry services in Omaha, Nebraska, according to its website. Its notable past projects include the Fort McHenry Tunnel under Baltimore’s harbor, which opened in 1985. More drivers have been using the tunnel since the bridge collapse eliminated one of three water crossings that allowed them to bypass downtown Baltimore.

Kiewit officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

In announcing their recommendation to the board, state transportation officials said the company’s proposal was ranked first for its technical contents despite being somewhat more expensive than others.

Officials said the project will advance in two phases, with the first focusing on the design work and other necessary steps before construction begins, which could include demolition of the remaining pieces of the bridge that are still standing. Phase one is expected to be completed within a year.

Kiewit will have “exclusive negotiating rights” for the second phase, transportation officials said in a statement following the board meeting. “In the event a guaranteed maximum price is not agreed upon, the MDTA will deliver the work under a separate contracting mechanism,” the statement read.

Officials have said the new bridge will be somewhat taller than the old one to accommodate ever-larger ships entering Baltimore’s harbor. The original Key Bridge took five years to construct and opened in 1977.

The March bridge collapse killed six members of a road work crew who were filling potholes on the bridge when it came crashing down into the water below. Baltimore’s busy port was closed for months after the collapse and increased traffic congestion in the region remains a problem for drivers.

An FBI investigation is ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the collapse, including power outages experienced by the cargo ship Dali while it was still docked in Baltimore.

The state transportation board also on Thursday approved a proposal to remit the proceeds from a recent $350 million insurance payout to the federal government. They called the decision a show of good faith as discussions continue about whether the federal government will cover 100% of the cleanup and rebuilding costs. Chubb, the company that insured the bridge, made the $350 million payout to the state, officials said this week.

Ongoing litigation will ultimately determine other assignments of liability in the bridge collapse, which could become one of the most expensive maritime disasters in U.S. history.

The federal government generally picks up 90% of the tab and the state 10% when replacing disaster-damaged interstate highways and bridges, but the Biden administration and members of Maryland’s congressional delegation are pushing congressional lawmakers to approve a 100% reimbursement.

Officials have said they expect that federal taxpayers will eventually be made whole for replacing the bridge through insurance payouts and damages, but that may take a while.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Witte contributed from Annapolis.

National News

Associated Press

High winds, possibly from a tornado, derail 43 train cars in North Dakota

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — Strong winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas. BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan said a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 20...

Associated Press

Justice Department watchdog finds flaws in FBI’s reporting of sex crimes against children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is failing to report all suspected child sexual abuse cases to appropriate law enforcement agencies, according to a Justice Department watchdog report released Thursday. The review found no evidence that the FBI complied with mandatory reporting requirements in about 50 percent of the cases examined by the inspector general. The […]

21 minutes ago

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Associated Press

Arlington cemetery official was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff altercation but won’t press charges

An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges, an Army spokesman said Thursday. A statement said the cemetery employee was trying to make sure those participating in the wreath-laying ceremony were following the rules. “This employee […]

24 minutes ago

This photo provided by George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department shows the charred remains of a car...

Associated Press

Children’s book to blame for fire inside car, North Carolina officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials determined the cause of a fire inside a car in Burke County was a children’s book. A child’s car seat was set ablaze when a “button battery” in a children’s book caught fire after being left in the vehicle on Sunday, according to the George Hildebran Fire […]

25 minutes ago

FILE -Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, rests on his chair before the third set against Andy Murray, of B...

Associated Press

Zzzzzzz: US Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones

NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of tennis players at the U.S. Open agree: Don’t sleep on the benefits of a good nap, especially ahead of a night match. Whether at a hotel or on one of the beds in the “Player Quiet Room” down the hall from the locker rooms or anywhere else they can […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane makes emergency landing on highway, then is hit by a vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A small plane that had made an emergency landing on a highway near a North Carolina airport was hit by a vehicle, injuring one of the aircraft’s occupants, authorities said. The single-engine plane experienced a mechanical failure and put out a distress call around 8 p.m. Wednesday to Piedmont Triad International […]

2 hours ago

Maryland awards contract for Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild after deadly collapse