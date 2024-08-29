As the Labor Day weekend approaches, travelers using U.S. 2 Highway are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid congestion. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has provided holiday travel charts on its website to help drivers navigate peak times and reduce delays.

In addition to offering travel tips for the upcoming holiday, WSDOT has announced significant changes and improvements coming to Highway 2 aimed at easing congestion and enhancing safety. One of the key projects will be the installation of a new roundabout in Sultan. This roundabout will replace an existing traffic light, allowing for continuous traffic flow and reducing wait times.

Eric Sakula, a spokesperson for WSDOT, highlighted the importance of the new roundabout — located at the intersection of Old Owen Road.

“People won’t have to wait for a light to turn green because there won’t be a light. The project itself goes from State Route 9 (SR 9) to Gold Bar and has 11 locations,” Sakula explained. “We’re doing a variety of things like installing delineation signing, curb ramps, curbing, crosswalks and then there’s the roundabout.

“A lot of that road is one lane in each direction, so if there’s an incident like a collision, both directions of traffic are oftentimes affected,” Sakula continued. “The safety improvements will help mitigate situations like that.”

The timeline for these improvements is set to begin with the selection of a contractor in the third quarter of 2025.

“They may get some work done out there in 2025,” Sakula said. “But I think most of it will probably happen in 2026.”

The planned improvements include:

Roundabout: The new roundabout at Old Owen Road will replace the existing traffic light, allowing for continuous traffic flow and reducing wait times.

Delineation Signing: Clear and visible signs will be installed to guide drivers and improve lane discipline.

Curb Ramps and Curbing: These will enhance accessibility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Crosswalks: New crosswalks will be added to improve pedestrian safety at key intersections.

These measures are expected to significantly impact traffic flow and safety.

“The safety improvements will help mitigate situations like that,” Sakula said. “Plus, for off-peak travel times, travel will be more free-flowing at intersections.”

WSDOT’s plan also includes provisions for future growth and increased traffic volumes.

“We’re not just thinking about the current situation,” Sakula emphasized. “We’re planning for the future to ensure that our roads can handle increased demand.”

For those planning to travel on Highway 2 this Labor Day weekend, Sakula emphasized again that it’s important to check the WSDOT website for up-to-date travel information.

“If you’re using Highway 2 this weekend, we’re coming up on Labor Day weekend. People can find out before they go on their trip by going to our website and looking at our holiday travel charts for U.S. 2, so that they can plan their trip in advance,” he said.

Sakula stated WSDOT’s upcoming project aims to transform a notoriously congested stretch of highway into a safer, more efficient route for all travelers. With a combination of new infrastructure and strategic improvements, Sakula said the department wants to ensure that weekend trips back from the mountains are smoother and less stressful for everyone.

