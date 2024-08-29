Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking

Aug 29, 2024, 9:09 AM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris talks as she visits SandFly Bar-B-Q in...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris talks as she visits SandFly Bar-B-Q in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Next month’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump won’t have an audience, live microphones when candidates aren’t speaking, or written notes, according to rules that ABC News, the host network, shared this week with both campaigns.

A copy of the rules was provided to the Associated Press on Thursday by a senior Trump campaign official on condition of anonymity ahead of the network’s announcement. The Harris campaign on Thursday insisted it was still discussing the muting of mics with ABC.

The parameters now in place for the Sept. 10 debate are essentially the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, a disastrous performance for the incumbent Democrat that fueled his exit from the campaign. It is the only debate that’s been firmly scheduled and could be the only time voters see Harris and Trump go head to head before the November general election.

The back-and-forth over the debate rules reached a fever pitch this week, particularly on the issue of whether the microphones would be muted between turns speaking.

Harris’ campaign had advocated for live microphones for the whole debate, saying in a statement that the practice would “fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates.”

Biden’s campaign had made microphone muting condition of his decision to accept any debates this year, a decision some aides now regret, saying voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate.

“It’s interesting that Trump’s handlers keep insisting on muting him, despite the candidate himself saying the opposite,” Harris spokesman Ian Sams said. “Why won’t they just do what the candidate wants?”

Representatives for Trump — who initially scoffed at the substitution of Harris into a debate arrangement he initially made with Biden in the race — had claimed that Harris sought “a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements,” specifications her campaign denied.

According to ABC News, the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report. Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

National News

Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students at Yale’s […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory. Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest are seen at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. ...

Associated Press

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Handing out food and drinks from an ice cream truck is off limits for marijuana businesses in Ohio, according to state regulators. So is an online promotion saying, “Can you take me higher?” Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling $212,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising […]

28 minutes ago

A for sale sign stands outside a home on the market in the Alamo Placita neighborhood Tuesday, Aug....

Associated Press

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage eases to 6.35%, its lowest level in more than a year

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage eased for the second week in a row and remains at its lowest level in more than a year, good news for prospective homebuyers facing home prices near all-time highs. The rate fell to 6.35% from 6.46% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas inmate is exonerated after spending nearly 34 years in prison for wrongful conviction

A Texas man who spent 34 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of aggravated assault was exonerated Thursday by a Dallas County judge who ruled that he is actually innocent. The judge approved a motion by the Dallas County District Attorney’s office to dismiss the case against Benjamin Spencer, 59, who was initially convicted […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former NYPD officer sentenced to 27 years for shooting her ex-girlfriend and the ex’s new partner

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend’s new love interest. Former officer Yvonne Wu, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in state court in Brooklyn after pleading guilty in June to manslaughter and attempted murder […]

1 hour ago

ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking