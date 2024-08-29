Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted

Aug 29, 2024, 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second ...

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner surged into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner dropped the first set in his opening match in New York but didn’t encounter much trouble facing his second straight American on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian earned his 50th victory of the season, including his ATP Tour-leading 30th on hard courts.

Sinner beat Michelsen for the second time this month, having also won a second-round match in Cincinnati shortly before it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Another Italian, Jasmine Paolini, played just three points before advancing when Karolina Pliskova appeared to injure her left foot. The No. 5-seeded Paolini, who reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

No. 7 seed Hurbert Hurkacz was eliminated in straight sets by Jordan Thompson, and No. 16 Sebastian Korda was knocked out by Tomas Machac.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

FILE - Scotty McCreery performs at the 2018 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium, Sept. ...

Associated Press

Criminal charges weighed against a man after a country music star stops show over an alleged assault

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Criminal charges are being considered for a man suspected of hitting a woman during a concert at the Colorado State Fair, authorities said Thursday, in an incident that prompted country music star Scotty McCreery to abruptly stop his show and call out the alleged assailant from the stage. “Right here, right […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginn...

Associated Press

New Trump book defends 2018 Putin meeting, taunts rivals and threatens to imprison Meta’s Zuckerberg

NEW YORK (AP) — In a new book, former President Donald Trump calls his 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “a GREAT meeting” and threatens to imprison Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg if the tech mogul does anything this year akin to his $400 million donation to local election offices in 2020. The […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

11th Circuit allows Alabama to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A divided federal appeals court has refused to reconsider a decision allowing Alabama to enforce its ban on treating transgender minors with puberty blockers and hormones. In a decision released Wednesday night, a majority of judges on the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals declined a request by families with transgender children […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lamont nominates Justice Raheem L. Mullins to become next chief justice of Connecticut Supreme Court

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday nominated state Supreme Court Justice Raheem L. Mullins to become the next chief justice, calling him a fair, sensible and empathetic jurist with experience serving in all three levels of the state court system. If confirmed by the General Assembly next year, Mullins will replace retiring Chief Justice Richard […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Autopsy determines man killed in Wisconsin maximum-security prison was strangled

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An inmate found dead at a maximum-security prison in northeastern Wisconsin was strangled, investigators said Thursday. Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical personnel were called to the Green Bay Correctional Institution on Tuesday evening for a report of a pulseless inmate who wasn’t breathing. They found 19-year Micah Laureano dead […]

26 minutes ago

A passer-by walks a dog, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, along a walkway, in Plymouth, Mass., near a sign th...

Associated Press

Massachusetts health officials report second case of potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced a second confirmed case of the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus in the state. A second case of the virus in a horse was also confirmed. The human case is a woman in her 30s. Both were exposed in the area of Plymouth County that was […]

46 minutes ago

No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted