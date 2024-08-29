Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jury deliberates in first criminal trial linked to New Hampshire youth center abuse

Aug 29, 2024, 12:45 PM

Natasha Maunsell sits in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 202...

Natasha Maunsell sits in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, during a break in her testimony against Victor Malavet, a former youth detention center staffer charged with sexually assaulting her in 2001. The Associated Press does not typically name those who say they were sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly as Maunsell has done. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors in the first criminal trial linked to New Hampshire’s sprawling child abuse scandal began deliberating Thursday in the case of a former youth detention center worker charged with repeatedly raping a teenage girl two decades ago.

Victor Malavet, 62, is one of nine men charged in connection with the 5-year-old investigation into abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, though unlike the others, he worked at a separate state-run facility in Concord. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a resident of the Youth Detention Services Unit, a temporary holding facility for children with cases in court.

Malavet did not testify at his four-day trial, and his attorneys called no witnesses. But jurors heard him deny the allegations Thursday during the testimony of a state police officer who had been authorized to secretly record her interview with him in April 2021. In a 45-minute excerpt played in court, Malavet said he did not have sex with Natasha Maunsell, who was 15 and 16 when she was held at the facility in 2001 and 2002.

“The only relationship I had with her, and all the kids, was just a professional relationship,” he said.

Malavet told police it was common for staff to gravitate toward residents they felt a connection with but insisted nothing inappropriate happened with Maunsell. He acknowledged being transferred to the Manchester facility after others questioned their relationship, but he accused them of “spreading rumors” and suggested he was targeted because he is Puerto Rican.

“People just couldn’t understand that I was trying to mentor her,” he said.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they’ve been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly as Maunsell has done. Over the course of two days, she testified that Malavet arranged to be alone with her in a candy storage room, the laundry room and other locations and then repeatedly raped her.

“Natasha was the perfect victim,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman said in her closing statement. “She was alone and afraid. But she’s not a child anymore. She’s not afraid anymore. She’s not ashamed anymore. And that man does not control her anymore.”

In her closing statement, defense attorney Jaye Duncan argued that Malavet should be acquitted based in part on “shocking inconsistencies” not only between Maunsell’s testimony and her past statements but among the various prosecution witnesses.

Maunsell testified that she denied having sex with Malavet when questioned in 2002, 2017, and 2019 because she was scared and thought no one would believe her. But Duncan said she only came forward after other detention center residents sued the state. Maunsell is among more than 1,100 former residents who have filed lawsuits alleging abuse spanning six decades and has received about $150,000 in loans in advance of a settlement.

“It’s all lies. Money changes everything, but it can’t change the truth, and the truth is, Natasha made these allegations to get paid,” Duncan said.

The prosecutor countered that the civil and criminal cases are separate, and Maunsell was not required to pursue criminal charges in order to win her civil suit.

“If this was all about money, why would Natasha participate in the criminal case? She could sue, get money and be done,” Hagaman said. “Why come into this courtroom and tell a roomful of strangers the horrific details about that man repeatedly raping her?”

Two of the charges allege sexual contact without consent while the other 10 allege that Malavet was in a position of authority over Maunsell and used that authority to coerce her into sex. His attorney denied there was any sexual contact, consensual or otherwise.

In the only civil case to go to trial so far, a jury awarded David Meehan $38 million in May for abuse he says he suffered at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s, though the verdict remains in dispute.

Together, the two trials highlight the unusual dynamic of having the state attorney general’s office simultaneously prosecute those accused of committing offenses and defend the state. While attorneys for the state spent much of Meehan’s trial portraying him as a violent child, troublemaking teenager and a delusional adult, state prosecutors relied on Mansell’s testimony in the criminal case.

National News

Associated Press

Health officials in Wisconsin, Illinois report 3 West Nile virus deaths

Two people in eastern Wisconsin and one person in northeastern Illinois have died of West Nile virus, according to health officials. A third person in Wisconsin also has been hospitalized because of the mosquito-borne illness, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday in a release. That state’s cases involve residents of Outagamie, Fond du […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb...

Associated Press

Biden restarts immigration program for 4 countries with more vetting for sponsors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restarting an immigration program that allows migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come to the United States, and it is including “additional vetting” of their U.S.-based financial sponsors following fraud concerns. The Department of Homeland Security had suspended the program earlier this month to investigate the […]

1 hour ago

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the second ...

Associated Press

No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner surged into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. The No. 1-ranked Sinner dropped the first set in his opening match in New York but didn’t encounter much trouble facing his second straight American on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian earned […]

1 hour ago

Candles and framed photos of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman who was fatally shot by ...

Associated Press

Judge allows bond for fired Florida deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge allowed bond Thursday for a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was fired and charged with manslaughter after shooting a U.S. Air Force senior airman at the Black man’s apartment door. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter […]

2 hours ago

A sign denoting park lodge closures hangs on the door as a guest exits the Bright Angel Lodge, Thur...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon visitors are moving to hotels outside the national park after water pipeline failures

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Tourists staying at Grand Canyon National Park began moving to accommodations outside the park Thursday after water pipeline failures forced the sudden shutdown of overnight hotel stays during one of the busiest times of the year. Water restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are […]

2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during ...

Associated Press

The Chiefs’ pursuit of a 3-peat is the hot topic among many storylines entering 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing history will be the hottest topic throughout the NFL season. Kansas City’s three-peat quest is only one of many interesting storylines. Aaron Rodgers is back in New York after his first season with the Jets lasted only four plays. The 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP is returning from a torn […]

3 hours ago

Jury deliberates in first criminal trial linked to New Hampshire youth center abuse