Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Afghan refugee accused in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community reaches plea agreement

Aug 29, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee who was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in one of three fatal shootings that shook Albuquerque’s Muslim community has reached a plea agreement that could resolve criminal charges stemming from the other two killings.

Muhammad Syed’s attorneys confirmed Thursday that the agreement will be considered by a state district judge during a hearing Tuesday. Details of the agreement have not been made public.

Syed already faces life in prison for killing 41-year-old Aftab Hussein in July 2022. He was set to stand trial in the second case beginning Tuesday, but those proceedings were canceled amid the discussion about changing his plea.

The three ambush-style killings happened over the course of several days, leaving authorities scrambling to determine if race or religion might have been behind the crimes. It was not long before the investigation shifted away from possible hate crimes to what prosecutors described to jurors during the first trial as the “willful and very deliberate” actions of another member of the Muslim community.

Prosecutors described Syed as having a violent history. His public defenders had argued that previous allegations of domestic violence never resulted in convictions.

The first trial uncovered little about motive, leaving victims’ families hoping that the subsequent trials might shed more light on why the men were targeted.

The other victims included Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was gunned down Aug. 1, 2022, while taking his evening walk, and Naeem Hussain, who was shot four days later as he sat in his vehicle outside a refugee resettlement agency on the city’s south side.

With the conviction in the case of Aftab Hussein, Syed must serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

National News

Associated Press

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times during a night on the mountain in freezing rain and high winds. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Moore says he made an ‘honest mistake’ failing to correct application claiming Bronze Star

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he made “an honest mistake” in failing to correct a White House fellowship application 18 years ago when he wrote he had received a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan though he never ended up receiving it, after the New York Times obtained […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-DC police officer is sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting man in car

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former police officer in the nation’s capital was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man who had been sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car stopped at a traffic light. Former Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Enis Jevric, 42, pleaded guilty in February to involuntary […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Frid...

Associated Press

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the 277-acre (112-hectare) fairgrounds in the heart […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Kentucky governor says lawmaker facing sexual harassment accusations should consider resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Democratic lawmaker accused of sexual harassment by several women should give “serious thought” to resigning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday as the first-term legislator has become increasingly alienated in his own political party. State Rep. Daniel Grossberg was temporarily suspended from the House Democratic caucus and removed from his […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Union Pacific dispatchers keep track of trains moving across the western United States at th...

Associated Press

Investigators say dispatching errors led to Union Pacific train crash that killed 2 workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dispatching errors combined with the failure of two backup systems allowed a Union Pacific train to slam into 75 railcars that had been parked on a side track for nine months in Southern California two years ago, killing an engineer and a conductor, according to a report issued Thursday. The National […]

2 hours ago

Afghan refugee accused in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community reaches plea agreement