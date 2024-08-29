Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Ecuador starts dismantling Yasuni National Park oil block two days before court deadline

Aug 29, 2024, 3:58 PM

FILE - Waorani Indigenous women take part in a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 20, 2024, dema...

FILE - Waorani Indigenous women take part in a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 20, 2024, demanding authorities comply with the decision to halt oil drilling in a national park in the heart of the country's share of the Amazon where they live. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Ecuador’s government says it has started dismantling infrastructure on a controversial oil drilling block in Yasuni National Park, just as Friday’s court-imposed deadline for completion looms.

The Ministry for Energy and Mines said in a statement Wednesday evening that it shut one of 247 wells in the 43-ITT block — the Ishpingo B-56 well.

It’s been a year since the historic referendum to halt oil drilling in the national park in the country’s Amazon, but the Waorani Indigenous people who live there and rights groups say nothing has been done.

The government last week asked the constitutional court for an extension of five years and five months for the state-run oil company Petroecuador to cease operations and get out.

“I have come to verify that the decision of last year’s referendum, where the citizens voted in favor of the closure of this field, is being complied with,” said head of the ministry, Antonio Goncalves, in the statement. “To comply with the closure of the ITT is not an easy job, it requires special and technical planning.”

The wells should all go offline by December 2029, the government has previously said.

The announcement of the B-56 well closure came hours after an Associated Press story about the frustrations of the Waorani people and others who complained the government has taken no action over the past year.

The AP has received no response to requests for comment from the ministry and Petroecuador over the past three days.

The Ecuadorian government does not get to set its own timeline and has shown little political will to close operations, said Kevin Koenig, climate and energy director for the nonprofit Amazon Watch, in response to the government statement.

“The government is bound by its obligations to the constitutional court, which gave it a year to close 227 wells. … The fact that they closed one yesterday does not mean that they are complying with the court order,” Koenig said in a call from Yasuni National Park.

“They’re not meeting their judicial obligation to the court, they’re not fulfilling the mandate of the Ecuadorian people and they’re not respecting the rights of the Waorani,” he said.

Yasuni National Park is one of most biodiverse regions on the planet. Besides the Waorani, it’s home to two of the world’s last Indigenous communities living in voluntary isolation, the Taromenane and the Tagaeri people, according to the nonprofit Amazon Frontlines.

Ending oil drilling at the 43-ITT oil block could cost $1.3 billion, according to government estimates.

Oil accounts for nearly one-third of Ecuador’s GDP, and its economy is struggling to meet its domestic debt obligations.

___

Follow Steven Grattan on X, formerly Twitter: @sjgrattan

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Politics

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Laramie County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beech...

Associated Press

Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking and […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López, the son o...

Associated Press

Mexico suggests US made a deal with Mexican drug lord to get his brother transferred from prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico suggested Thursday that U.S. authorities made a deal with a Mexican drug lord who turned in himself and another capo, to get his brother transferred from a U.S. prison. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office also accused U.S. authorities of not responding to information requests on the case. The office […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Volunteers with Team Brownsville serve food to people gathered at a migrant campsite by the ...

Associated Press

Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Moore says he made an ‘honest mistake’ failing to correct application claiming Bronze Star

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he made “an honest mistake” in failing to correct a White House fellowship application 18 years ago when he wrote he had received a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan though he never ended up receiving it, after the New York Times obtained […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky governor says lawmaker facing sexual harassment accusations should consider resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Democratic lawmaker accused of sexual harassment by several women should give “serious thought” to resigning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday as the first-term legislator has become increasingly alienated in his own political party. State Rep. Daniel Grossberg was temporarily suspended from the House Democratic caucus and removed from his […]

5 hours ago

Ecuador starts dismantling Yasuni National Park oil block two days before court deadline