Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Escaped killer who was on the run in Pennsylvania for 2 weeks faces plea hearing

Aug 29, 2024, 9:01 PM

FILE - Danilo Cavalcante escorted by officers with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections into ...

FILE - Danilo Cavalcante escorted by officers with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections into the Magisterial District Court, Kennett Square, Pa., Feb. 2, 2024. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer captured last year after two weeks on the run in southeastern Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands is due in court Friday for a potential plea on the escape charges.

Danilo Cavalcante, 35, a native of Brazil, escaped from a Chester County lockup while waiting to be transferred to state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend. He escaped by crab-walking up a wall in a jail exercise yard, then climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof.

His lawyer, Lonny Fish, declined to comment on the case Thursday or say if a plea deal had been reached. Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Phillips said he would not know until the hearing if an agreement had been finalized.

Cavalcante had been convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao to stop her from telling police about charges against him in connection with a 2017 slaying in Brazil.

While on the run, he stole a truck from a dairy farm after finding the keys inside, and survived by stealing food, clothing and other items from people’s homes.

With residents of Chester County increasingly on edge, one homeowner found the fugitive in his open garage stealing a rifle and fired several shots at him with a pistol. But they seemingly missed Cavalcante, who remained on the run for two more days before he was captured early one morning by searchers using a plane’s thermal imaging from above and K-9 search dogs on the ground.

Cavalcante is already serving a life sentence without the chance for parole. Any sentence on the new charges — which include escape, burglary and trespass — could be run concurrent with his life sentence or consecutive to it if the life sentence is overturned.

The scheduled Friday afternoon hearing comes nearly a year after his Aug. 31, 2023, escape from the Chester County Prison.

National News

18-year-old Zaire Byrd poses for a photo, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart...

Associated Press

Why Black students are still disciplined at higher rates: Takeaways from AP’s report

Racial differences in how schools discipline students received new attention 10 years ago, during a national reckoning with racial injustice. A decade later, change has been slow to materialize. In many schools around the country, Black students have been more likely to receive punishments that remove them from the classroom, including suspensions, expulsions and being […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Flash flood rampaged through idyllic canyon of azure waterfalls; search for hiker ends in heartbreak

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A flash flood that transformed a series of idyllic, azure waterfalls into a monstrous brown froth was ferocious but not unusual for the summer rainy season on the Havasupai reservation, one of the most remote reaches of the continental U.S. that attracts visitors worldwide. But this time the rush of […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms. In a “fireside chat” conversation in the nation’s capital, the former president will seek […]

3 hours ago

Keywanda Ashley, right, and Naomy Seiry Arzu Cruz show off their high school equivalency (HiSET) di...

Associated Press

In New Orleans, nonprofits see new money and new inclusive approach from the NBA Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A classic summertime scene unfolded at a nonprofit’s newest site. The girls’ team was winning a lively indoor kickball game among young campers. Air conditioning blared. The hit song “Dance Monkey” played throughout the old school building’s gym. None of it was possible just two years ago at this New Orleans […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, greets President Donald Trump as he arrives at Dobbins Air Re...

Associated Press

How Trump and Georgia’s Republican governor made peace, helped by allies anxious about the election

ATLANTA (AP) — The effort to make the peace between Donald Trump and Georgia’s powerful Republican governor began in a sprawling neo-Victorian mansion in the exclusive Atlanta enclave of Buckhead. It was at an Aug. 9 fundraiser hosted by former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler that fellow Republican Lindsey Graham approached Gov. Brian Kemp. Graham, the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-bu...

Associated Press

Challenges of the Gaza humanitarian aid pier offer lessons for the US Army

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was their most challenging mission. U.S. Army soldiers in the 7th Transportation Brigade had previously set up a pier during training and in exercises overseas but never had dealt with the wild combination of turbulent weather, security threats and sweeping personnel restrictions that surrounded the Gaza humanitarian aid project. Designed as […]

3 hours ago

Escaped killer who was on the run in Pennsylvania for 2 weeks faces plea hearing