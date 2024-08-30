Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Asian shares trade higher after mixed trading on Wall Street

Aug 29, 2024, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Friday as markets continued to be moderately optimistic about the prospects of technology companies and the relative health of global economies.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to reach 38,566.40 after data on the world’s fourth largest economy came in mostly positive.

Industrial production rose 2.8% in July from the previous month, a rebound from minus 4.2% in June, according to Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. That was weaker than what the market had expected, but a sign of growth. In other findings, the unemployment rate rose to 2.7% in July, up from 2.5% in June.

Tokyo consumer prices rose more than expected to 2.6% year on year in August, up from 2.2% in July, as prices of food and utilities surged. That’s almost certain to catch the attention of the Bank of Japan as it mulls when to raise interest rates, a move that’s expected later this year or early next year.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 8,071.90. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 2,677.19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.8% to 18,100.00, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 1/3% to 2,860.89.

On Wall Street, a late-afternoon slide by some Big Tech companies cut into earlier gains Thursday, leading to a mixed finish for U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P 500 ended flat after giving up an earlier gain of nearly 1%. The benchmark index is about 1.3% away from its record set in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.6% gain, enough for its third all-time high since Monday. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slipped 0.2%. It had been up 1.3% in the early going.

Despite the mixed finish, gainers outnumbered decliners by roughly two to one on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nvidia, which has ridden the frenzy over artificial intelligence to become one of the S&P 500’s most influential companies, was the biggest weight on the market. Its shares fell 6.4% despite stellar results for the second quarter. The stock, with a total market value topping $3 trillion, is still up 138% in 2024.

In a bit of positive news, the Commerce Department upgraded its assessment of U.S. economic growth for the second quarter to 3%, compared to a previous estimate of 2.8%. It’s another signal that the economy remains strong, despite pressure from stubborn inflation and high interest rates.

The mostly solid earnings and economic growth updates are capping off a month of encouraging reports for the broader economy. Data from various reports in August have shown that retail sales, employment and consumer confidence remain strong.

“Solid growth of consumer spending propelled the economy forward in the second quarter, and the increase of consumer confidence in July suggests it will propel growth in the second half of the year as well,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

The key report this week comes on Friday, when the U.S. government releases its July data on inflation with the PCE, or personal consumption and expenditures report. Economists expect the PCE, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, to show that inflation edged up to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in June. It was as high as 7.1% in the middle of 2022.

Hopes are growing for the Federal Reserve to start cutting its benchmark interest rate. Traders expect the first cut to happen at the next meeting in September. The market is betting that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by 1% by the end of the year.

Bond yields rose in the Treasury market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.86% from 3.84% late Wednesday.

All told, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 points to 5,591.96. The Dow gained 243.63 points to 41,335.05. The Nasdaq fell 39.60 points to 17,516.43.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $76.09 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 23 cents to $80.17 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 144.84 Japanese yen from 145.02 yen. The euro cost $1.1075, down from $1.1082.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

World

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López, the son o...

Associated Press

Mexico suggests US made a deal with Mexican drug lord to get his brother transferred from prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico suggested Thursday that U.S. authorities made a deal with a Mexican drug lord who turned in himself and another capo, to get his brother transferred from a U.S. prison. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office also accused U.S. authorities of not responding to information requests on the case. The office […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Waorani Indigenous women take part in a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 20, 2024, dema...

Associated Press

Ecuador starts dismantling Yasuni National Park oil block two days before court deadline

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Ecuador’s government says it has started dismantling infrastructure on a controversial oil drilling block in Yasuni National Park, just as Friday’s court-imposed deadline for completion looms. The Ministry for Energy and Mines said in a statement Wednesday evening that it shut one of 247 wells in the 43-ITT block — the […]

7 hours ago

This frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen's Houth...

Associated Press

Houthi video shows the Yemeni rebels planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels released footage on Thursday showing their fighters boarded and placed explosives on a Greek-flagged tanker, setting off blasts that put the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill. The vessel was abandoned earlier, after the Houthis repeatedly attacked it. In the video, the Iran-backed […]

13 hours ago

Marielle Louw, raised hands, and Andries Louw, missionaries from South Africa, pray during a worshi...

Associated Press

Surf before you worship at this church in Portugal. Their motto: “We love waves, we love Jesus.”

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto takes pride in its beaches, old churches covered in blue-and-white tiles and its famous port wine named after the city in northern Portugal. It’s also home to a different kind of church — located on its beachfront suburbs along the Atlantic coast near a fishing town known for some of […]

1 day ago

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities f...

Associated Press

Asian shares mostly slip as market focus turns from Nvidia to US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Thursday as market attention turned to upcoming data on the U.S. economy after Nvidia reported its financial results. Nvidia, one of several companies that have ridden a wave of enthusiasm over artificial intelligence developments, reported earnings Wednesday. The results showed a strong profit, but Nvidia stock fell 2.1%, […]

1 day ago

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, right, shakes hands with White ...

Associated Press

The US national security adviser talks with a top Chinese military official in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Thursday with a top Chinese military official as the two countries strengthen communication in an effort to prevent differences over the South China Sea and Taiwan from spiraling into conflict. The meeting came one day after the White House said that both countries would […]

1 day ago

Asian shares trade higher after mixed trading on Wall Street