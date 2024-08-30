Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN to deploy team to Bangladesh to probe rights abuses, violations during mass uprising

Aug 30, 2024, 3:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh to investigate alleged rights abuses and violations through use of excessive force by security forces to quell protests led by students against the former government this summer.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he had received an invitation from the country’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus, to send the team to Bangladesh. The visit is set to take place in coming weeks.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, took over this month as head of the government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country to India amid a mass uprising.

The United Nations has reported nearly 650 people died since July 15 when the student protests turned violent, and the figures also covered the deaths of many in new violence after Hasina left the country on Aug. 5.

A U.N. advance team visited Bangladesh over the last week and met with student leaders of the protests, including some who had been detained, as well as interim government and police officials, journalists, rights defenders and others.

The team received commitments from authorities and security for their “full cooperation” with the team’s work, the rights office said.

“The U.N. human rights office looks forward to supporting the interim government and people of Bangladesh at this pivotal moment to revitalize democracy, seek accountability and reconciliation, and advance human rights for all the people in Bangladesh,” the rights office said in a statement.

Politics

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms. In a “fireside chat” conversation in the nation’s capital, the former president will seek […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, greets President Donald Trump as he arrives at Dobbins Air Re...

Associated Press

How Trump and Georgia’s Republican governor made peace, helped by allies anxious about the election

ATLANTA (AP) — The effort to make the peace between Donald Trump and Georgia’s powerful Republican governor began in a sprawling neo-Victorian mansion in the exclusive Atlanta enclave of Buckhead. It was at an Aug. 9 fundraiser hosted by former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler that fellow Republican Lindsey Graham approached Gov. Brian Kemp. Graham, the […]

7 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-bu...

Associated Press

Challenges of the Gaza humanitarian aid pier offer lessons for the US Army

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was their most challenging mission. U.S. Army soldiers in the 7th Transportation Brigade had previously set up a pier during training and in exercises overseas but never had dealt with the wild combination of turbulent weather, security threats and sweeping personnel restrictions that surrounded the Gaza humanitarian aid project. Designed as […]

7 hours ago

(AP Illustration/Dario Lopez-Mills)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

When the US left Kabul, these Americans tried to help Afghans left behind. It still haunts them

The United States’ longest war is over. But not for everyone. Outside of San Francisco, surgeon Doug Chin has helped provide medical assistance to people in Afghanistan via video calls. He has helped Afghan families with their day-to-day living expenses. Yet he remains haunted by the people he could not save. In Long Beach, California, […]

7 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves at a campaign rally Thursday, Au...

Associated Press

The interview: Kamala Harris’ inaugural sit-down was most notable for seeming … ordinary

After avoiding a probing interview by a journalist for the first month of her sudden presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris’ first one Thursday was notable mostly in how routine it seemed. CNN’s Dana Bash, sitting down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz in a Georgia restaurant, asked her about some issues where she […]

7 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

10 hours ago

UN to deploy team to Bangladesh to probe rights abuses, violations during mass uprising