Man pleads guilty to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur in attack that shocked the city

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last September in an apparently random attack that shocked the city and prompted criticism of police for their response.

Jason Billingsley, 33, entered the guilty plea instead of going to trial Friday morning. He also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted murder in a separate arson and home invasion case that took place just days before LaPere was found dead on the rooftop of her downtown Baltimore apartment building.

Officials said the Monday plea agreement included two life sentences to be served simultaneously.