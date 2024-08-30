Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois man convicted in fatal stabbing of child welfare worker attacked during home visit

Aug 30, 2024, 9:03 AM

FILE - Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell discusses the stabbing death of state child welfare wo...

FILE - Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell discusses the stabbing death of state child welfare worker Diedre Silas during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of stabbing a state child welfare worker to death as she was making a home visit to check on children has been found guilty but mentally ill in her killing.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge John Madonia convicted Benjamin Howard Reed on Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of Deidre Silas, who was a child protection specialist for the Department of Children and Family Services.

Maldonia called Silas’ slaying “one of the most brutal and heinous” cases he’s seen in his legal career, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported.

Silas was slain in January 2022 as she was responding to a call about possibly endangered children at a home in Thayer, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of Springfield.

Authorities said Reed, 35, stabbed Silas, a 36-year-old mother of two children, 43 times in his home and also bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said in a statement that the judge found that Reed “had a mental illness as defined by Illinois law that was present at the time of the murder, leading to a guilty but mentally ill verdict.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Deidre Silas and with Child Protection Workers across the state who work each day to keep the most vulnerable members of our community safe,” he added. “The Court’s ruling today holds the defendant accountable for this brutal murder.

Silas’ death prompted the passage of two Illinois laws that address the safety of child welfare workers.

Reed opted for a bench trial instead of a jury trial late last year. His sentencing is set for Nov. 15 and he faces 20 years to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Silas was called to the home to investigate “a report of abuse and neglect” against the parents of two children living at the residence. While the report didn’t initially involve Reed or his wife’s four children and stepchildren, Silas had a responsibility to assess all six children who lived at the home with six adults.

Witnesses testified that Reed became agitated when he learned that Silas was a DCFS worker and that he said the state agency had taken away children from several of his relatives.

Reed’s attorney, Mark Wykoff, said his client has suffered from “a lifetime of mental illness.” Despite Thursday’s guilty verdict, he said he found solace knowing that Reed would now get the treatment he needed in the Illinois Department of Correction.

Wykoff added that “the result is tragic for the victim, for the victim’s family. It’s tragic for Mr. Reed.”

National News

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Ne...

Associated Press

Governor appoints ex-school board member recalled over book ban push to Nebraska’s library board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books. Terri Cunningham-Swanson will serve on the board responsible for promoting, developing and coordinating library services in Nebraska, the […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - This is the Lululemon logo on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

2 women charged in Lululemon shoplifting scheme in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota women are charged with organizing thefts of several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Minneapolis and then funneling the stolen goods through a suburban nail salon. My Hoang Thi Van, 56, and Kathy Nguyen, 24, are each charged with one felony count of organized retail theft. […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A next-door neighbor was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a couple from their home at a Southern California nudist resort, police said Friday. Investigators have reason to believe the couple are dead and that their bodies are in the neighbor’s home, said Carl Baker, spokesperson for the Redlands Police […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Arizona office worker found dead in a cubicle 4 days after last scanning in

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Four days after last scanning in for work, a 60-year-old office worker in Arizona was found dead in a cubicle at her workplace, having never left the building during that time, authorities said. Denise Prudhomme, who worked at a Wells Fargo corporate office, was found dead in a third-floor cubicle on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland’s highest court orders redo of court hearing for Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A 2022 court hearing that freed Adnan Syed from prison violated the legal rights of the victim’s family and must be redone, Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled Friday, marking the latest development in the ongoing legal saga that gained global attention years ago through the hit podcast “Serial.” The 4-3 ruling comes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)C...

Associated Press

Contract security officers leave jail in Atlanta after nonpayment of contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Some security officers at a jail in Atlanta that is under federal investigation walked off the job after the Fulton County sheriff’s office failed to pay money owed to the third-party contractor that employs them, the sheriff’s office said. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it is […]

3 hours ago

Illinois man convicted in fatal stabbing of child welfare worker attacked during home visit