Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged with killing ex-wife and her boyfriend while his daughter waited in his car

Aug 30, 2024, 12:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. JAMES, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man is accused of shooting his former wife and her new boyfriend to death after first texting his 15-year-old daughter to exit the couple’s house and wait outside in his car, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Coppola, 50, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his ex-wife, Kelly Coppola, 50, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Polhman Jr., 53, in the Long Island hamlet of St. James on Wednesday.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Coppola plotted the killings “in excruciating detail” in a typewritten note police found in his home, even planning to kill the lawyers involved in his contentious divorce, Newsday reports.

Coppola pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and defense lawyer Jason Cohen asked that his client be placed on suicide watch.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Aboulafia said at the arraignment that Coppola texted his teenage daughter to come out of the house shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Coppola then shot through the lock on the front door, went upstairs and shot Pohlman and Kelly Coppola dead, Aboulafia said.

“He put a premeditated plan into action,” the prosecutor said, while his daughter waited in the car.

Coppola then drove the teen to his own home a short distance away and threatened to kill himself, the prosecutor said.

The teenager called 911 and police responded to Coppola’s home, where he was recorded on an officer’s body camera admitting to the killings, Aboulafia said.

Police searched Coppola’s home and found a semiautomatic pistol along with a planning document “describing in excruciating detail” what he planned to do, Aboulafia said.

Coppola blamed his financial woes on his ex-wife “in an attempt to legitimize his actions,” the prosecutor said.

“The letter states that he had a bullet with the names of each of the attorneys involved in the case,” Aboulafia said. “He even had a bullet for his own attorney.”

Included in the letter, Coppola wrote: “I am of sound mind and I know exactly what I am going to do.”

National News

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Associated Press

Court stops Pennsylvania counties from throwing out mail-in votes over incorrect envelope dates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court Friday halted enforcement of a requirement that voters include accurate, handwritten dates on envelopes used to submit mail-in ballots, a ruling likely to keep several thousand Pennsylvania votes from being thrown out in the November election. In a decision handed down as the state is being hotly contested […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Memphis City Council sues to reinstate gun control measures on November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis City Council on Friday sued the commission that oversees the Tennessee city’s elections for removing three gun control questions from the November ballot after top Republican state leaders threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding. Council Chairman JB Smiley Jr. and some of his colleagues […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama anti-DEI law shuts Black Student Union office, queer resource center at flagship university

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — There was one major deciding factor in Cierra Gilliam’s decision about where to go to college. When she toured the University of Alabama’s flagship campus in Tuscaloosa, her guide took her to the Black Student Union office on the first floor of the student center. Gilliam said there were Black students […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - California State Treasurer Fiona Ma smiles during a visit to Nevada City, Calif., Aug. 30, 2...

Associated Press

Former California employee to get $350K to settle sexual harassment claims against state treasurer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The state of California has agreed to pay a former employee $350,000 to settle her claims that Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma sexually harassed her. The agreement filed Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court stems from a 2021 lawsuit filed by a former employee of the treasurer’s office — Judith Blackwell […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Measures to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska can appear on November ballot, official says

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group seeking to legalize marijuana for medical use in Nebraska has gathered enough signatures to get the issue before voters in November, the state’s top election official said Friday. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana announced earlier this year that it had gathered about 114,000 signatures — well more than the approximately […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

IDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A family of three had recently moved into a duplex in Troy, New Hampshire, before violence erupted with the father fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before a standoff on a bridge in which the father was shot by troopers and fell 100 feet (30 meters) into the water […]

32 minutes ago

Man charged with killing ex-wife and her boyfriend while his daughter waited in his car