Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Child abuse images removed from AI image-generator training source, researchers say

Aug 30, 2024, 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Artificial intelligence researchers said Friday they have deleted more than 2,000 web links to suspected child sexual abuse imagery from a database used to train popular AI image-generator tools.

The LAION research database is a huge index of online images and captions that’s been a source for leading AI image-makers such as Stable Diffusion and Midjourney.

But a report last year by the Stanford Internet Observatory found it contained links to sexually explicit images of children, contributing to the ease with which some AI tools have been able to produce photorealistic deepfakes that depict children.

That December report led LAION, which stands for the nonprofit Large-scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network, to immediately remove its dataset. Eight months later, LAION said in a blog post that it worked with the Stanford University watchdog group and anti-abuse organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom to fix the problem and release a cleaned-up database for future AI research.

But one of the LAION-based tools that Stanford identified as the “most popular model for generating explicit imagery” — an older and lightly filtered version of Stable Diffusion — remained publicly accessible until Thursday, when the New York-based company Runway ML removed it from the AI model repository Hugging Face. Runway said in a statement Friday it was a “planned deprecation of research models and code that have not been actively maintained.”

The cleaned-up version of the LAION database comes as governments around the world are taking a closer look at how some tech tools are being used to make or distribute illegal images of children.

San Francisco’s city attorney earlier this month filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down a group of websites that enable people to make AI-generated nudes of women and girls. The alleged distribution of child sexual abuse images on the messaging app Telegram is part of what led French authorities to bring charges on Wednesday against the platform’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov.

National News

Associated Press

Maui judge agrees to ask state Supreme Court about barriers to $4B wildfire settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in on an issue that threatens to thwart a $4 billion settlement in last year’s devastating Maui wildfires. Judge Peter Cahill on Maui agreed Friday to ask the state high court questions about how insurance companies can go about recouping money paid to […]

59 minutes ago

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at federal court A...

Associated Press

Judge rejects claims that generative AI tanked political conspiracy case against Fugees rapper Pras

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge rejected a push for a new trial in a multimillion-dollar political conspiracy case against rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees on Friday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found his defense attorney’s use of a generative AI program during closing arguments and other errors during the Washington D.C. trial didn’t […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Suspect in abduction and sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dies in car crash while fleeing police

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl from a New York City supermarket and sexually assaulting her in his car was killed Friday when he crashed while fleeing police, authorities said. Officers tried to pull over the 64-year-old suspect’s car in the early afternoon in Queens, New York Police Department […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, A...

Associated Press

Trump says he’ll vote to uphold Florida abortion ban after seeming to signal he’d support repeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Friday said he will vote no on a Florida ballot measure that would repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban, a day after he seemed to indicate he would vote in favor of the measure. Trump has said he thinks Florida’s ban is a mistake and said […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A uranium ore pile is the first to be mined at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mi...

Associated Press

Navajo Nation adopts changes to tribal law regulating the transportation of uranium across its land

The Navajo Nation has approved emergency legislation meant to strengthen a tribal law that regulates the transportation of radioactive material across the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The move is in response to the revival of a uranium mining operation just south of the Grand Canyon that has drawn much criticism from environmentalists […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Jewish students at Columbia faced hostile environment during pro-Palestinian protests, report finds

Jews and Israelis at Columbia University were ostracized from student groups, humiliated in classrooms and subjected to verbal abuse as pro-Palestinian demonstrations shook the campus last year, and their complaints were often downplayed or ignored by school officials and faculty, the university’s task force on antisemitism said in a report released Friday. Citing “serious and […]

3 hours ago

Child abuse images removed from AI image-generator training source, researchers say