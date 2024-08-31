Close
Suspect in abduction and sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dies in car crash while fleeing police

Aug 30, 2024, 5:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl from a New York City supermarket and sexually assaulting her in his car was killed Friday when he crashed while fleeing police, authorities said.

Officers tried to pull over the 64-year-old suspect’s car in the early afternoon in Queens, New York Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Savino said at a news conference.

With police in pursuit, the driver ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle. He died at a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police said the man approached the girl in the Key Food store Thursday evening while her grandmother was using the restroom.

He told the girl to get in front of him, grabbed her hair and “forcefully” led her outside, Savino said. He then pushed the girl into his car, drove a short distance, assaulted her and left her on the street.

The man, who lived in Queens, had previously been arrested four times, most recently for robbery in 2022. In that case, he similarly forced a victim into his vehicle, but she was able to get away, police said.

