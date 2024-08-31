Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

Aug 31, 2024, 10:20 AM

A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus...

A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday, Aug. 31 2024 in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. (WAPT via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WAPT via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOVINA, Miss. (AP) — Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn’t released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37