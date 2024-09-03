Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man sentenced to over 1 year in prison for thousands of harassing calls to congressional offices

Sep 3, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Maryland resident was sentenced on Tuesday to more than one year behind bars for making thousands of threatening and harassing telephone calls to dozens of congressional offices across the country, court records show.

Ade Salim Lilly’s telephone harassment campaign included approximately 12,000 telephone calls over the span of 19 months to more than 50 offices for members of Congress, according to prosecutors. They said Lilly threatened to kill a congressional staff member during one of the calls.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Lilly to 13 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release, according to online court records.

Prosecutors recommended sentencing Lilly to 18 months of incarceration, arguing for a need to deter others from engaging in similarly threatening behavior. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testified last year that threats against members of Congress had increased by approximately 400% over the previous six years.

“This is an election year, and more and more often, criticism of a political position or viewpoint crosses the First Amendment line and leads to true threats of violence,” prosecutors wrote. “The pervasive rise in threats against elected officials creates a real risk that expressions of violence will become normalized.”

Lilly pleaded guilty in May to two charges: one count of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of making repeated telephone calls.

Lilly moved from Maryland to Puerto Rico from Maryland during his harassment campaign, which lasted from roughly February 2022 until November 2023. He called one lawmaker’s Washington office more than 500 times over a two-day period in February 2023, prosecutors said.

National News

San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Joelle Harrell, right, at the scene of a shooting in Union Squ...

Associated Press

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks re-election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The daylight shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall in an upscale shopping district has once again put the city’s safety in the national limelight weeks before voters choose a new mayor. Mayor London Breed, who is running for reelection, has taken a more aggressive approach against open-air drug […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the...

Associated Press

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development. In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion- dollar plan in the city of Camden […]

60 minutes ago

Police and forensics teams investigate the property of Michael Sparks who was arrested in connectio...

Associated Press

Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community. Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, court records show. The couple […]

1 hour ago

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill.,...

Associated Press

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford ruled last Friday with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022 contending that their inability to carry weapons on buses and […]

1 hour ago

A memorial is seen on display Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, outside the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Mi...

Associated Press

Minnesota man with history of driving drunk charged in patio crash that killed 2 and injured 9

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A man with a history of driving under the influence was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday days after he rammed his car through a Minnesota restaurant’s outdoor patio where a group of medical professionals were celebrating after work, killing two people and injuring nine. Steven Frane Bailey, 56, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St. Peter...

Associated Press

Trial begins in Florida for activists accused of helping Russia sow political division, chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trial began Tuesday in Florida for four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections. All four are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement, which has locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. […]

2 hours ago

Man sentenced to over 1 year in prison for thousands of harassing calls to congressional offices