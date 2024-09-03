Close
NATIONAL NEWS

US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

Sep 3, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palesti...

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

“The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement. “These actions will not be our last.”

