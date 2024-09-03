Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Roger Federer understands why there are questions about US Open top seed Jannik Sinner’s doping case

Sep 3, 2024, 12:14 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm

FILE - An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe, sits alongside his playing partner, Rafael...

FILE - An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe, sits alongside his playing partner, Rafael Nadal, after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner’s doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March.

“It’s not something we want to see in our sport, these types of news, regardless if he did something or not. Or any player did. It’s just noise that we don’t want. I understand the frustration of: has he been treated the same as others? And I think this is where it comes down to. We all trust pretty much at the end, he didn’t do anything,” Federer said Tuesday in an appearance on the “Today” show to promote a book of photos of him. “But the inconsistency, potentially, that he didn’t have to sit out while they were not 100% sure what was going on — I think that’s the question here that needs to be answered.”

Several top players have been asked about Sinner, who is scheduled to face 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the Grand Slam tournament’s quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Rafael Nadal told a Spanish television show on Monday he doesn’t think Sinner received preferential treatment.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Aug. 20 that it was determined that the banned performance-enhancer inadvertently entered Sinner’s system through a massage from his physiotherapist, and that is why the player was not suspended.

Asked about the matter in New York before the U.S. Open began, Novak Djokovic said he gets why some tennis players question whether there’s a double-standard in the sport.

“It’s a tricky situation and it’s the nightmare of every athlete and team, to have these allegations and these problems,” Federer said, adding: “We need to trust the process as well of everyone involved.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion planned to be in the stands in Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch tennis, his first visit to the venue since he stopped competing. Federer announced his retirement in 2022; he played his last official match at Wimbledon the year before.

He is the last man to win consecutive titles at the U.S. Open, collecting five in a row from 2004 to 2008.

Federer said he spoke recently with Nadal, his longtime on-court rival and off-court friend, who is 38 and has played sparingly the last two seasons because of injuries, including a hip operation last year. He is sitting out the U.S. Open.

There are questions about whether Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam trophies, will return to the tour.

“He can do whatever he wants,” Federer said. “He’s been one of the most iconic tennis players we’ve ever had in our sport. … I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)Credit:...

Associated Press

Another New Jersey offshore wind project runs into turbulence; Leading Light seeks pause

Another offshore wind project in New Jersey is encountering turbulence. Leading Light Wind is asking the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to give it a pause through late December on its plan to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Beach Island. In a filing with the utilities board made in […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal judge decries discrimination against conservative group that publishes voters’ information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says New Mexico election regulators and prosecutors discriminated against a Republican-backed group in refusing access to voter registration rolls. The Friday ruling bars the state from refusing to turn over voter data to Voter Reference Foundation, bolstering the group’s efforts to expand a free database of registered […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens plead guilty in classmate’s deadly beating as part of plea deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal beating of their high school classmate, as part of a deal with prosecutors that kept them from being tried as adults. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with […]

50 minutes ago

San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Joelle Harrell, right, at the scene of a shooting in Union Squ...

Associated Press

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks re-election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The daylight shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall in an upscale shopping district has once again put the city’s safety in the national limelight weeks before voters choose a new mayor. Mayor London Breed, who is running for reelection, has taken a more aggressive approach against open-air drug […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the...

Associated Press

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development. In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion- dollar plan in the city of Camden […]

2 hours ago

Police and forensics teams investigate the property of Michael Sparks who was arrested in connectio...

Associated Press

Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community. Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, court records show. The couple […]

2 hours ago

Roger Federer understands why there are questions about US Open top seed Jannik Sinner’s doping case